His Wife Thinks His Coworker Was Inappropriate To Call Him And Celebrate Her Son’s Acceptance Into Harvard

MG - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This 37-year-old man works as a college essay consultant. One of his coworkers happens to be a single mom with one brilliant son.

He’s been helping his coworker’s son develop his writing for the last several years, and he even got this kid admitted to multiple summer programs and scholarships that are extremely competitive.

He then promised his coworker that he would assist her son with his college applications, since he likes her son.

“The day her son was accepted to Harvard, she FaceTimed me to share the good news,” he explained. “It was lunchtime where we live, and my wife was with me in the kitchen.”

“My coworker said something like, “Oh my God, we did it! I didn’t know who to call, but you are the first person to know.” My wife came into the call and said hello and congratulations.”

“My coworker briefly said hello but did not fully acknowledge my wife, and now my wife thinks my coworker has disrespected her and insists that I correct my coworker on her bad manners. My wife thinks that my coworker has no right to call a married man like this.”

He and his wife are both Asian, but from different cultures. He and his wife have fought a lot about how his wife perceives women in his life.

She loves accusing his female friends and coworkers of inappropriate behaviors when they’re totally harmless. His wife has taken issue with one of his friends touching his shoulder at a birthday party, and another friend asking if he could help her move one evening. Oh, and his wife and his mom hate one another, but that’s a whole saga in itself.

Circling back to his coworker with the son who got accepted into Harvard, they have worked closely for years, and there is nothing but professionalism between them.

MG – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“No shade, but I have zero romantic feelings for her. Yet this has been a repeat conflict with my wife,” he said.

“Now that my coworker’s son has been accepted at Stanford as well, we are thinking about taking on more clients, but my wife is against the idea.”

“The fact that I fight with my wife whenever I start building connections with other people, including my own family members (a big fight when planning a trip home for Christmas, a big fight now that my brother is coming to visit) has made me feel hesitant to have any relationships at all. She says I’m gaslighting her and blaming her for something that is not her intention, but the result is the same.”

He’s afraid to leave his house for fear of creating problems with his wife, and things have gotten so toxic that divorce is on the table for them, even though it will spell financial ruin for them both.

He’s left wondering if his wife is right or if his coworker is innocent.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski