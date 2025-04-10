His Wife’s Hurt That He Brought A Girl Over After She Asked For A Divorce

Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Just after New Year’s was over, this man’s wife asked him for a divorce. They talked about his wife moving out and going to live with her mom and dad, but after two of her family members passed away, she held off on informing her family of their divorce for a couple of weeks and remained in their home.

Each week or so leading up to February, he checked in with his wife to make sure she seriously did want to move ahead with the divorce. When he asked her, his wife stated she was serious about the breakup.

“She reiterated each time that she was sticking with her choice, we were absolutely single, and we were nothing more than roommates,” he explained.

“We didn’t even talk except for things relating to the divorce. Just acted like ships passing in the night. It was absolute torture for me, but I accepted and respected her decision, even though I disagreed with it.”

Now, he and his wife attended therapy for a year and a half, and for the last twelve months or more of that, they were in an awful place.

He tried everything to keep his wife and repair the damage done to their marriage, but his wife made it clear she was done.

During that time, his wife insisted he should find women to sleep with and date because it would provide her with a reprieve.

“She later admitted in her divorce letter that she did that, unknowingly at the time, so that I would fall for them and break up with her instead,” he added.

“So I would be the one to move out. So I would look like the bad guy. So that she wouldn’t regret her decision to leave if she ended up unhappy.”

Krakenimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“By late January, I had met another woman and started hanging out with her. After a couple of weeks, by mid-February, I asked my wife if I could bring a guest over. She said sure, whatever. So I did. And we went to my room.”

Then his wife knocked on his bedroom door and stated that she was going to leave for the evening to give him and his new girl privacy.

He wasn’t aware that he had upset his wife until later on, some of their mutual friends called him out and said it was a terrible thing that he had done.

He feels guilty for causing his wife pain, and a few weeks after he brought this girl home, she finally moved out of the house.

He does still love his wife and he doesn’t want the divorce, but she still does. He even diligently checked in with her to confirm she was ready to separate before moving on, so he doesn’t understand how he was in the wrong.

“I truly didn’t think she felt anything towards me. I had weeks of reiteration that we were single. I was just trying to move on. I feel really bad after hearing I upset her…” he concluded.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski