His Wife’s Insisting On Attending His Ex’s Funeral Even Though His Daughter Doesn’t Want Her There

Weddings and funerals are two events you shouldn’t show up to without an invitation. Now, this man’s ex-wife passed away a few days back, and they shared a 14-year-old daughter.

Their divorce was ugly, and he can say they both played a role in that, though neither of them cheated; they both were bad partners.

For quite a while, he and his ex did their best to prioritize their daughter, but when he got married again, that was no longer the case.

“My ex alienated our daughter against my wife. I did what I could to stop it, and I made sure I tried to counteract what my ex was doing,” he explained.

“I did fight my ex in court over it. But my ex did successfully alienate our daughter against my wife. This was 4 years ago.”

“My wife was pregnant at the time, so it was stressful when we realized what was happening, and my wife and daughter do not have a close or healthy relationship.”

To this day, his daughter refuses to get close to his wife due to everything his ex has said about her. Occasionally, his daughter has actually been so rude to his wife that he’s had to intervene.

He’s reminded his daughter that he cannot force her to like his wife at all, but she has to at the very least show her some respect.

His daughter’s bad manners are not the major issue here; it’s his daughter’s refusal to give his wife a chance at having a relationship with her on any level.

Anyway, now that his ex is no longer here, his daughter has been dealing with grief, and his daughter mentioned she does not want his wife or his young son coming to the funeral.

His wife really wants to attend regardless and has argued that barring her from going to his ex’s funeral will mean his daughter will forever have a memory of her not being there to support her.

His wife feels that showing up will prove she loves his daughter anyway and is interested in having their bond grow in time.



“My daughter screamed at the top of her lungs yesterday because she heard my wife say she wants to come and support my daughter,” he added.

“My daughter stated it very aggressively and in a state of raw grief that my wife will not be a comfort because she hated her mom, and nobody wants her there. I told my wife not to come. I said I will be there. And I know my daughter has mixed feelings about me being there, but she ultimately wants me there.”

“My wife expressed that she worried it was a big risk, and my daughter would remember it as her not being supportive later. And I said, potentially it could. But it could also show my daughter that she’s willing to respect her boundaries. That she’s not trying to take her mom’s place. I told my wife it will be more difficult now because my daughter’s mom is dead, and it can be hard to see the flaws in people’s actions when we lose them too soon, and I feel deep down that if she shows up, my daughter will turn against her more.”

His daughter reached out to a therapist they have seen throughout the years, who expressed that his wife should stay at home.

That only served to make his wife upset, and she insisted he should support her decision anyway.

What do you think?

