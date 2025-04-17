She Declined To Be In Her Friend’s Wedding After She Overheard Her Expressing Concern That She Would Be All Over Her Fiancé

sorin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Normally, when you pick people to be in your bridal party, you’re selecting people who are extremely special to you.

But what bride selects someone to be in their wedding in an effort to keep them away from their husband-to-be?

Well, that would be this woman’s best friend, A, whom she’s been close with since the age of 13. She and A grew up glued to the hip.

They experienced so many firsts together, and she was under the impression that they shared an unbreakable bond.

“I always thought we had the kind of friendship that was ride or die, like I’d be giving a speech at her wedding and our kids would be calling each other cousins,” she explained.

“You know what I mean? Anyway, she got engaged a few months ago and asked me to be her Maid of Honor. I cried. She cried.”

“It felt like this big full-circle moment. We started planning things together, picking dresses, talking about bachelorette ideas. It was actually really sweet. Until I overheard something I wasn’t supposed to.”

She was at A’s house, and A was in the kitchen, chatting with one of her bridesmaids. As for her, she was in the guest room with the door open.

A and the bridesmaid were not aware that she could clearly hear every word that they were saying. The bridesmaid asked A why she invited her to be the Maid of Honor instead of her best friend from college.

sorin – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person



Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

What A said next not only ruined her friendship with her, but it also made her lose her desire to take part in the wedding.

“A literally laughed and said, ‘Honestly? I just needed someone to keep an eye on him. She’s pretty and flirty. She’s a lot. If she’s busy planning everything, she won’t be all over him,'” she added.

“I sat there frozen. She wasn’t complimenting me. She wasn’t joking. She meant it. She picked me not because I was her best friend, but because she saw me as a threat and wanted me distracted.”

She decided not to confront A then and there. The following morning, she left A’s house. One week later, she sent A a text informing her that she would no longer be able to participate in her wedding.

She didn’t give out any more information than that. Instead, she kept it vague and stated that she was uneasy being the Maid of Honor.

A instantly called her up in tears as she pleaded with her not to drop out. She very calmly replied that she had overheard that conversation in the kitchen.

“She tried to deny it, then pivoted to ‘I didn’t mean it like that’ and ‘you know how I get when I’m stressed,'” she continued.

“Now everyone’s calling me dramatic. Her mom even messaged me saying she’s been sick over it, and I should’ve just talked to her privately.”

“But honestly? I don’t think I owe her that. She didn’t respect me in private, so why should I keep pretending in public?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski