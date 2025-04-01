She Dumped Her Boyfriend After He Tried To Make Her Take Her Kids Out Of Their Private School

Five years ago, this 36-year-old woman sadly lost her husband, leaving her a widow and a single mom to their two kids, who were five and seven at the time.

Her husband suffered a terrible accident at work involving machinery in a factory, and so, she got a huge sum of money in damages following his death.

“I paid off the house and kept [the] remaining [money] in trusts for my kids, [for] when they go to college and for their other expenses,” she explained.

“They can put a down payment for a home, if they want, when they get the remaining trust amount after college. Whatever they wish to do. Also, kept some for emergencies.”

She has a job as a math teacher, and it pays the bills. Since she doesn’t have to save up to send her kids to college, she invests in sending them to a prestigious and pricey private school, which just so happens to be the same place she works.

This school will give her children a slew of opportunities, and she doesn’t actually have to pay for her kids’ tuition, as she gets two free spots along with her job.

She absolutely could make more money in another industry, but it wouldn’t be enough money to pay for her kids to attend this pricey private school.

On top of that, she has health benefits, an excellent retirement plan, and a great work-life balance. So there’s a lot going for her working at this school.

Two years ago, she began dating her boyfriend Henry, who also happens to be a widower. Henry has a nice job, but he has three kids and a mortgage, which is expensive to stay on top of.

Henry outearns her by a lot, but he hardly has money saved. She would help pay for things like brand-name clothes, considering his financial hardships. Henry did buy her presents in the past, but that made her feel guilty as he’s strapped for cash.

She and Henry were discussing getting married, but then Henry insisted that they had to pay for his three kids to attend private school, or her two kids had to go to a cheaper place.

“I refused. I told him everything from gifts to other things will be the same for the kids. But there will be no compromise on education,” she added.

“I am doing this job only for my kids. My kids had to lose their father for this. It led to huge fights over the month. And finally, I broke up with him last week. My children’s education is free, but we can’t afford the fees for three more children. Maximum one at most.”

“We both are devastated. He is begging me to take him back. But I don’t see the solution. My kids have their friends there, and if I change their school, I feel it will damage my relationship with them. They are used to the school’s facilities and their friends there.”

Henry phones her every single day, and it hurts her heart. Her children have made it clear they will not forgive her if she pulls them out of their private school.

She mentioned to Henry that they can wait a decade until their kids are all in college to get back together, but he replied that he’s not willing to wait around for her for that long, and he would like his children to have a mom.

The mom thing doesn’t bother her, but the education issue does. She has since confided in her best friend, who is afraid she will be “too old to find love over the next decade.”

Her friend believes she should be willing to compromise with Henry, as he does make her happy. Since her friend thinks she’s being selfish, she’s left wondering if her friend is right.

What do you think?

