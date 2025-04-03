She Dumped Her Boyfriend Over The Cruel April Fools’ Day Prank He Played On Her

For a bit over a year, this 24-year-old woman has been dating her 27-year-old boyfriend, and he is well aware that she hates surprises and pranks.

On April Fools’ Day, her boyfriend mentioned he had to talk to her about a grave matter, and he looked like he was about to cry, which is so unlike him. She picked up his hand, kissed it, and reassured him everything would work out fine.

“He shakily let out that he cheated on me with his best friend’s girlfriend and that she is pregnant. My heart stopped,” she explained.

“Like, I think I genuinely had a panic attack, tearing up and trying not to puke. He just sat there watching me, looking all emotional and apologizing over and over.”

“I had been cheated on before, which he was very aware of because we have had extensive conversations about some of my trust issues that we had been working through together. This played on all my worst fears.”

She composed herself and requested that he leave, and he respected that. When she was able to calm herself down somewhat, she phoned his best friend to ask if he was aware of the mess.

Her boyfriend’s best friend picked up the phone and insisted he told her boyfriend not to prank her like this – the baby and the affair were entirely made up.

She was so upset that her boyfriend played such a cruel joke on her, and it made her reevaluate her entire relationship.

She did not let her boyfriend know that she was onto him, and at 6 p.m. that evening, her boyfriend called her to say she should head out to her backyard.

“He had set up a table and made it pretty (which really isn’t his forte), had takeout Italian food waiting for me, and a sign that said “April Fools’” in the back,” she said.

“For a second, I was relieved that he did something so sweet and found myself clinging to it. But I still felt hurt. He grinned and walked up to me, kissing me and saying he couldn’t believe I fell for it and that he thought I would know it was a prank.”

“I cut to the chase and broke up with him. The whole day was just emotional whiplash, and I felt toyed with. I said that I didn’t know if I could be in a relationship with someone who could lie to my face like that and think it was funny. He said it was funny and that he was sorry if I didn’t get it.”

In the aftermath of the breakup, her now ex-boyfriend has sent her hundreds of text messages and left her dozens of voicemails.

He won’t stop, even though she said she needs some time apart from him. She’s not interested in blocking him or doing anything to make the situation worse, since they have a lot of mutual friends.

What advice do you have for her?

