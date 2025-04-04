She Got Mad At Her Husband Since He Failed To Cook Her Dinner When She Asked Him To

JenkoAtaman - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For the last eleven years, this 29-year-old woman has been with her 32-year-old husband, and three years ago, they tied the knot.

She is a certified chef, so she does pretty much all of the cooking in their house. Lately, family struggles and her job have been causing her a lot of anxiety and stress.

She has asked her husband to please help her out at home, since she’s having a tough time with her mental health.

On Tuesday, she stayed three hours longer than she expected to at work because of administrative catching up and marathon meetings.

“After one of my meetings finished, I called him and asked if he could cook the lamb in the fridge with some sweet potatoes and broccoli,” she said.

“He agreed and asked how to cook it, and I explained. I told him I’m not sure when I’ll be home, so I [said to] just cook it and [I’ll] eat when I get home.”

Three hours after that, she was finally headed home from work, so she called up her husband, wanting to know how he liked dinner.

Her husband admitted that he had not cooked the lamb like she asked. She questioned him about what he had eaten, and he simply threw together instant noodles.

This infuriated her, as she goes out of her way to make their meals on a daily basis. She also makes enough food for them to take to lunch every single day.

It wouldn’t have taken her husband a lot of effort to make dinner that evening, and instead, he made food for himself and not her, which was so selfish.

Her husband cooked the lamb fast, so when she arrived at their house, he told her it might still be warm. She freaked out on her husband and pointed out to him that she makes their food constantly, and she couldn’t believe she had to get angry with him to inspire him to cook.

Now growing up, her husband’s dad, who is a chef, would make him premade dinners for her husband to eat if they were not home, but her husband is capable of cooking.

“He knows how to cook veg, rice, pasta, deep fried food, etc., he is not dumb either, well educated and successful within his career,” she continued.

“I work mostly night/over night shift, and for the last 6 years we have lived together, I have gotten up hours early to cook us dinner and eat together before night shift to make sure he was fed, and so we can spend time together. It’s been 3 days of no contact, and I’m sleeping in the spare room.”

She’s left feeling like her husband takes her for granted, but she’s still curious if she was wrong to get angry at her husband.

What do you think?

