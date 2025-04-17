She Kept Her Daughter A Secret From Her Family, And Now Her Sister’s Saying She Ruined Her Wedding For Hiding A Child

This 24-year-old woman got pregnant at 21 with a guy she was in a situationship with. As soon as she told him about her pregnancy, he quickly left her.

She never mentioned her pregnancy to her family, as she was living in a separate city. So she gave birth, went to college online, and dealt with everything alone as a single mom.

She had a tough time keeping it all together, but she prevailed, and for the last three years, she’s continued to keep her child a secret from her loved ones.

“My family is very image-focused. Like, reputation in the neighborhood, social media, always-perfect-Christmas-card kind of family,” she explained.

“I didn’t want to deal with the judgment, the fake support, the lectures. So I just… never told them. I slowly stopped coming to events, I always had “work” or “school,” and they assumed I was just in my own world.”

She kept in contact with her family and spoke to them over the phone or texted them. She just didn’t spend time with them in person.

Over this past summer, her 26-year-old sister got married, and she was one of her bridesmaids. While she was at the wedding, her best friend watched her daughter that weekend.

A week ago, she worked up the courage to tell her mom that she’s been hiding her daughter from them. She was prepared to own up to her secret.

Her mom was certainly surprised to learn about her grandchild, but she was calm. As for her sister, she freaked out.

“My sister texted me a 5-paragraph essay about how I ‘ruined her wedding retroactively’ because I ‘lied with my whole face’ the entire weekend,” she continued.

“She said she felt disgusting looking back at photos with me in them and that I ‘hid a whole human being.’ She also said I made a mockery of her ‘motherhood-themed’ bridal speech (which is wild to me because… what?) and that if she’d known, she would’ve made her wedding about celebrating me becoming a mom too.”

“Now everyone’s split. My dad is proud of me for raising a kid on my own. My mom thinks it’s sad I had to do it alone, but also says I was ‘deceptive.’ My aunt thinks I’m cruel for keeping it a secret. My sister blocked me. [Am I the jerk] for not telling them sooner? Or was it okay to have that time for just me and my daughter?”

