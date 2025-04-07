She Kicked Her Husband’s Stepmom Out Of Their Wedding And It’s Still Creating Problems Among Her In-Laws

Several weeks ago, this woman and her husband had their wedding, and it did not go off without a hitch. In fact, her husband’s stepmom caused a scene, and she had to intervene.

Her husband’s four older sisters surprised her husband at the wedding with a dance in honor of their mom, who sadly passed away when her husband was quite little.

“He danced with each sister individually before all five of them danced together. It was such a beautiful moment and a standout for all the right reasons for my husband and his sisters,” she explained.

“But during their dance, their stepmother started kicking up a fuss. It started with her trying to storm onto the dance floor and insisting on the dance being with her instead.”

Two of the husbands of her sisters-in-law stepped in to attempt to get her husband’s stepmom to stop, but her husband’s stepmom was irate.

Her husband’s stepmom threatened her sisters-in-law, so she jumped in to help get that woman out of there. Her husband’s stepmom called her a mean name and insisted she was entitled to be part of the dance.

From there, her husband’s stepmom repeated that she’s her husband’s real mom, so she shouldn’t be removed from the wedding.

“I told her she was never his mother and her behavior right now just proved that. Then I alerted security at the venue that we didn’t want her to come back in,” she added.

Security made sure that her husband’s stepmom was barred for the remainder of the wedding. The whole thing did cause a bit of a commotion, but she’s happy that her husband, her sisters-in-law, and her father-in-law did not even see it happen.

Her husband did thank her for helping later on, and he stood by her decision to kick his stepmom out of their wedding.

Even though the wedding happened weeks ago, it’s still causing issues among her in-laws, and her husband’s stepmom is furious.

Her husband and her father-in-law are arguing about it, and her husband is backing her up, while her father-in-law is upset by her choice.

“His stepmother said she has raised him since he was 7 and she has done so much for him and that the strain from that going unappreciated almost broke them up once already,” she continued.

“This was a year ago. FIL and his wife separated for 6 months before working things out. But it did come close to them filing for divorce.”

“My husband and SILs were not upset by that thought at all and would have welcomed an end to all contact with their stepmother.”

Her husband and sisters-in-law simply put up with their stepmom for the sake of their dad. Since there’s still a lot of drama about what happened at the wedding, she’s curious if she shouldn’t have kicked her husband’s stepmom out after all.

What do you think?

