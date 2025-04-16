She Made Her Sister Cry After Saying She Deserved To Be Cheated On By Her Perfect Husband

This 28-year-old woman and her 30-year-old sister have never truly gotten along with one another. Her sister has been recognized as “the golden child” in their family, and their parents never missed an opportunity to put her on a pedestal, even if she made mistakes.

As for her, their parents treated her like she was not as good as her sister, and they loved comparing the two of them.



So it’s not hard to see that this absolutely contributed to the reason why she failed to really form a good relationship with her sister.

Over the years, her sister jumped from guy to guy, cheating on pretty much every single man she’s ever been with.

“She even went behind my back in college and hooked up with a guy I was seeing at the time. She said it was “just a fling” and that I was being dramatic for caring,” she explained.

“That was the final straw in our relationship, and while we’ve been civil since then, we’ve never really been close.”

“Fast forward to last year, she got married to this guy—let’s call him Ryan. Ryan was charming, successful, and looked like someone who walked out of a fitness magazine. My family loved him, and of course, she flaunted him like a trophy.”

A month ago, her sister discovered that Ryan had been cheating with several different women. Her sister was crushed.

She cried her eyes out and dropped by their parents’ house while she was there, too. Her sister was still crying when she arrived, and she stated she had no idea what she had done to “deserve” Ryan cheating on her.

She sat there without saying a word until finally her sister asked if she wanted to say something, as she had yet to weigh in.

“So I said, “You had this coming. You’ve cheated on every guy you’ve ever dated. You stole one from me. You think the rules don’t apply to you. Maybe now you understand how it feels,” she added.

“She burst into tears again, and my mom immediately told me I was being cruel. My dad said I should apologize. But I didn’t.”

“Now my whole family is acting like I kicked her while she was down. I don’t feel bad for what I said. I think she needed to hear it.”

Do you think she was mean to her sister?

