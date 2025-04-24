She Melted Down When She Discovered That Her Husband Got A Matching Tattoo With His Affair Partner

For the last eight years, this 30-year-old woman has been with her 28-year-old husband, and two years ago, they tied the knot.

Back in January, she sadly found out that her husband was cheating on her, and ever since then, they have been working to fix their marriage.

But even though they’re trying to overcome her husband’s infidelity, she’s still been curious about his affair partner, so she did a bit of investigating.

She then discovered that her husband got a matching tattoo with his affair partner and hadn’t owned up to that!

“I confronted him about it, and I naturally blew up. Then I discovered that this affair had actually been going on for almost a year and not three months; he confessed that to me after I asked him if there was anything else he [had hidden] or lied about,” she explained.

“Just when I thought I was starting to trust him again, too…I won’t lie, we have made progress, and I can tell he is genuinely trying. But this sets me back so much, and it feels like D-Day all over again.”

“It’s been two weeks since I found out about the tattoo. He’s currently overseas on a work trip for the next month, but he has told me he will be getting the tattoo lasered off, and we’ll be starting marriage counseling once he returns.”

It’s not that she’s dragging her feet on getting past the affair; it’s that she can’t deal with her husband continuously lying to her face.

She feels like she’s going absolutely crazy, especially since her husband is currently out of her sight. She’s worried that perhaps her husband is still in contact with his affair partner, because who knows if he’s telling the truth about anything at this rate?

She honestly would like to ask the girl herself, even though she knows that’s an awful idea, and this girl has already blocked her on all social media platforms.

“I don’t know if I can look past this, but I really want to. For those of you who have reconciled, any piece of advice you can give me to go back to being sane?” she wondered.

