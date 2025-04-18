She Moved In With Her Dad After Her Mom Allowed Her Nasty Stepsister To Live With Them

This 16-year-old girl’s mom and dad split up back when she was eight, and then her mom got remarried. Her stepdad has a 19-year-old daughter named Hannah, who bullied her throughout the entire time they lived with one another.

Hannah evidently hated her and her mom, but her mom would try to get Hannah to stop being mean to her. As for her stepdad, he would occasionally talk to Hannah, but he wasn’t bothered by how Hannah treated her.

Hannah made fun of her appearance, called her names, and spread rumors about her that weren’t true. There was even one incident where Hannah and her friends surrounded her at an arcade, shoved her into a wall, and attempted to spit on her.

That day, she went to go hide in the bathroom until her stepdad took them home. Her mom freaked out on her stepdad and Hannah after she found out, but that didn’t make Hannah change either.

“Hannah moved out last year, and my mom promised she would never be welcome to live there again, and she swore my stepdad had agreed to meet with Hannah outside the house so she wasn’t given the chance to bully me again,” she explained.

She figured her mom meant it when she said Hannah would not be allowed back into the house after moving out unless she was nicer to her.

Well, her mom lied to her face. Hannah is now pregnant, so her mom and stepdad are permitting Hannah to move in.

She quickly let her mom know that she would be moving in with her dad, as she did not want to have to be around Hannah.

“She told me I couldn’t let Hannah chase me away from my home, and I said it isn’t home when Hannah’s there,” she added.

“When I went to grab my stuff from Mom’s, Hannah had already taken over my room with extra stuff, and she left them in a puddle.”

“Apparently, she has a dog, so maybe it was dog pee, but yeah…there were some other things of mine in that puddle, too. And Hannah knew about it because she smirked the second she saw me.”

Her mom insisted she did not want to lose her and requested that she do something that wasn’t so extreme. She reminded her mom that she couldn’t believe she was helping out Hannah after all of the nasty things Hannah had done to her over the years.

Well, she has since moved out, and her mom said to her dad that he has to bring her back on alternating weeks since that’s what their court order spells out.

Her dad read the court order, which says that when she’s 15, she has the right to refuse to go to one parent’s house if she wants to.

Her mom is upset and wants her to move back in, so she’s left wondering if she’s wrong for no longer wanting to live with her mom now that Hannah’s back in the picture.

