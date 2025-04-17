She Stopped Doing Her Boyfriend’s Laundry After He Complained To His Mom That She Doesn’t Do Anything Around The House

A year ago, this 26-year-old woman moved in with her 28-year-old boyfriend, and they’ve been dating for three years so far.

They have full-time jobs, and she’s the one who does all of the cooking, cleaning, laundry, grocery shopping, and bill paying. She also cares for their cat on top of all of this.

Occasionally, her boyfriend will lift a finger by washing a single dish or taking the trash out, but that’s the extent of his pitching in around the house.

She has attempted to ask her boyfriend for more help, and while he promises to pitch in, he never actually does, leaving her to do everything alone.

“Last weekend, we visited his parents for dinner. Out of nowhere, his mom says to me, ‘So, what do you actually do around the house? [Boyfriend’s name] says you’re not really the domestic type,'” she explained.

“I literally just blinked at her. I laughed awkwardly and said, ‘Well, if by ‘not domestic’ you mean I do everything, then sure.’ She didn’t even laugh. He looked embarrassed but didn’t say a single word to defend me.”

“On the way home, I asked him what that was about, and he said, “I just meant you don’t really enjoy housework.”

She’s not sure who likes doing chores, but that’s besides the point. She was so angry at her boyfriend, and he did give her a half-hearted apology while claiming he was joking.

She quit doing her boyfriend’s laundry after he complained to his mom about her. She never mentioned she was doing that; she simply took care of her own clothes and left his behind.

After two weeks had passed and her boyfriend’s laundry turned into a tiny mountain, he questioned her about whether she was mad at him, as she had not done his laundry.

“I just said, ‘I thought you said I don’t do anything around the house, so I figured I’d live up to the label,'” she continued.

“Now he’s saying I’m being petty and immature, and even his mom texted me saying I should ‘let it go already.’

I told her I’d be happy to let it go… right into the washing machine with the rest of his responsibilities.”

She’s left wondering if she’s a jerk for refusing to do her boyfriend’s laundry after what he said to his mom.

What do you think?

