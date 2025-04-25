She Walked Out Of Her Sister’s Wedding After She Changed Her Mind About Her Daughter Being Allowed To Attend

majdansky - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Over the weekend, this 37-year-old woman’s 30-year-old sister had her wedding. It was pretty over the top; an upscale venue, black tie dress code, and more than 300 guests in attendance.

She and her 40-year-old husband have a 12-year-old daughter, so when they responded to her sister’s wedding invitation, they asked if their daughter could come.

Her sister said children were invited and that she also wanted her daughter to be there, as she was planning on giving her a little role in the ceremony and having her hold her bouquet.

Her daughter was thrilled to get to have a position in the ceremony, no matter how small. Her daughter is extremely shy and occasionally finds crowds overwhelming, but she was up for the task.

“She picked out a beautiful dress, practiced the ‘hand-off,’ and was looking forward to it for months,” she explained.

“The day of the wedding, everything started going sideways. As soon as we got there, one of the wedding planners told me that children were no longer allowed in the ceremony space because the couple ‘wanted a more adult atmosphere.’ I was confused and said my daughter was literally part of the ceremony, but they brushed me off and told me to ‘take it up with the bride.'”

“I found my sister, and she coldly said, ‘Oh yeah, we changed our minds. Sorry. Just leave your daughter with the other kids in the kids’ room.’ (There was a separate room for kids with babysitters.) My daughter overheard and started crying. She was absolutely crushed.”

She spoke to her sister privately and pointed out how she was not being fair, as she had specifically requested that her daughter be included in the ceremony.

Her sister just told her that since it’s her wedding day, she can do what she wants, and she isn’t able to cater to the children of her guests.

majdansky – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

She was beyond furious but kept her cool. She made it through the cocktail hour, but the whole reception felt like a club, which was jarring for her daughter due to her mild sensory issues.

Not a single person checked on the children in their room, and it seems her sister expected her daughter to be supervising.

When she realized the room had no adult supervision and was literally a storage room with color books and folding chairs, she grew more upset.

“At that point, my husband and I agreed to just leave. We quietly said goodbye to my parents (who supported our decision), got my daughter, and went home,” she continued.

“Now my sister is furious. She says I ‘ruined’ her wedding by making a ‘scene’ (we didn’t, we left quietly) and that I ‘couldn’t put aside my pride for one night.’ Some of her friends are messaging me, saying I’m a selfish brat who made her big day about me.”



“For the record: I didn’t post anything online, didn’t [say anything mean to] her to guests, and didn’t even mention the situation to anyone but my parents. But now I’m wondering, should I have just sucked it up for the night?”

