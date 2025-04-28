She Wants To Divorce Her Husband Since He Won’t Do Anything For Their Kid

oneinchpunch - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s reasonable to expect your partner to pitch in when you have a child, but how would you feel if they refused to help out?

This 29-year-old woman has been with her 30-year-old husband for a decade, and they have a three-year-old daughter together.

Following the birth of their daughter, she suffered from severe PPD, so she had to go from working full-time in an office to part-time.

She was able to relieve her symptoms after that, and she’s held her part-time position through January of this year.

“During this time, I was responsible for the household and our daughter. My husband’s only real responsibility was cooking dinner and the occasional breakfast,” she explained.

“I cleaned, I grocery shopped and meal planned, I remembered all the appointments and events, I also did all of the child rearing with the exception of the two days I worked in the office (I had one day from home, but my daughter was at home with me).”

“I became more overwhelmed than I was before. I asked for help constantly, and my husband would follow through for about two weeks before telling me that he was too tired from working full time (~40 hrs).”

She let her husband know that she wanted to resume working full-time, and when that happened, she expected him to split up the chores with her.

Her husband refused, but she found a job regardless. She then put her daughter in daycare for the days she had to work remotely, and was thrilled to make more money even with the added expense.

Back then, she and her husband desperately needed the extra money, as their home sustained damage in a hurricane and they didn’t have insurance to cover it, so they had to pay out of pocket.

After she told her husband about her full-time job, he freaked out. He said there was no way he would help her beyond cooking.

“He has remained steadfast in his decision to not help. I recently asked again if he could at least help by brushing her teeth in the morning,” she continued.

“He said no. I said we are supposed to be a team, and I would really appreciate his help. He snapped that this is what I wanted, I did this to myself, and he would not be helping beyond his fair share. I said fine, I’ll figure it out myself.”

“I’ve since been contemplating divorce. If the only responsibility I need to pick up is cooking, then what help do I need from him?”

