She Wants To Dump Her Boyfriend Since His Kids Hate Her

VAKSMANV - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Three years ago, this 31-year-old woman began dating her 34-year-old boyfriend, Mark. Mark has two kids, a 12-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son, and the woman Mark had them with passed away a little under 12 years ago.

Mark barely went on dates following the passing of his partner, and she ended up being his first girlfriend following that.

She and Mark are excellent together, and they have many similarities when it comes to life goals and values. They have fun, yet are always able to have conversations about more serious matters.

She even likes Mark’s family, but his kids are another story. As soon as she met Mark’s kids, they were not very welcoming, and that has not changed.

“Mark has spoken to them, he told me they’re in therapy, and he has encouraged them to give me a chance,” she explained.

“But they can’t hide the fact that they don’t want me around. We have gone slow and have tried to find ways to ease the tension and show I’m not a bad person or here to take their dad from them or replace their mom.”

“Nothing works. We never tried therapy together, but I don’t even live with them, and I’m not sure how willing they would be to speak in any therapy sessions with me.”

Mark has worked with a therapist to find solutions and has tried a couple of different things, but that didn’t even help.

Mark’s kids still hate her. She realizes these kids won’t love her instantly, but she feels like the more she’s around them, the more they despise her.

VAKSMANV – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

When she’s at Mark’s house and attempts to keep to herself, she still can’t peacefully coexist with the kids because the tension in the home could be cut with a knife. The kids act like she isn’t there.

Mark’s family has gotten involved and asked the kids to get to know her, but she’s not positive if that caused them to pull back even more.

“I feel like we’re facing a reality of they might never accept me or like me. And now I’m considering ending this relationship because I want to be a mom, and I don’t want to wait too long,” she added.

“And even if I waited until his kids were out of the house, then how would that be fair to have kids who’d have half-siblings who would refuse to have anything to do with them or who won’t even speak to their mom?”

She and Mark recently had a discussion about his kids, and he admitted that he won’t blame her if she walks away over them.

They’re currently taking a break so she can consider her options. Mark’s sister just got in contact with her to say she makes Mark so happy and gets along well with the family, and it would be so sad for her to break up with him.

Mark’s sister said she knows the kids aren’t friendly, but that wasn’t exactly a validating thing for her to hear – it only served to make her feel guilty.

“It made me feel bad because I know my partner is a good guy, and his family has been amazing. But his kids will always be his kids,” she continued.

“And I don’t know if I could let us come between them or if I could handle living with them always disliking me.”

Do you think she would be wrong to leave Mark over his kids?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read











Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski