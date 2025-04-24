She’s Being Called Heartless For Not Adopting Her Orphaned Niece, But She’s Already Overwhelmed With Her Five Kids

ajr_images - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 34-year-old woman has five children of her own, and her youngest is three, while her oldest is fourteen. She and her husband have a large home, good careers, and money in the bank, so they live quite nicely.

They’ve worked their hearts out to be able to have what they do, and while she is appreciative, it doesn’t come without a cost.

She and her husband are spread pretty thin, balancing appointments and school activities for their kids on top of everything else.

Having to be a mom to five kids is no easy feat, so frequently, she feels as if she has nothing left to give, and she’s in a state of permanent exhaustion.

“My sister passed away very suddenly from a brain aneurysm. It was a complete shock. She left behind her 9-year-old daughter,” she explained.



“The child’s father is not in the picture and legally relinquished rights years ago. Now, the question of who will raise her has landed in my lap. CPS reached out to ask if we’d be willing to adopt her. We have the room. We have the money. And emotionally, I do love my niece.”

“But the honest truth? I don’t think I have the capacity. My days are already stretched razor-thin. Bringing in another child, especially one who is deeply grieving, feels like something that would push me beyond my limit, and that terrifies me.”

She did suggest hanging onto her niece on a temporary basis while they work to find a permanent solution for her.

However, her family was furious with her for declining to adopt her niece. They all think that she’s the only person who can step up, as none of her other family members have the money or the space to accommodate the girl. Some even have health problems that would prevent them from adopting her niece.

Her mom actually sobbed and insisted she was failing her sister, and other people are saying she’s heartless and greedy for not wanting to take her niece in.

“But I genuinely believe that just having enough money isn’t the same as having enough time, patience, or emotional energy,” she continued.

“I want what’s best for my niece, and I worry that adding her to a house that’s already stretched thin might not be that.”

“Still, she’s here now. She’s quiet, grieving, polite. She barely speaks. And every night, I lie awake wondering if I’m making the right decision or if I’m just protecting myself at her expense.”

What do you think she should do?

