He Called Off His Wedding And Dumped His Fiancée After Finding Out She Could Have A Genetic Brain Disease

Sometimes, before someone gets to the altar, they realize they’re not exactly ready to sign up for the whole “in sickness and in health” part, so they bail.

This 30-year-old man is one of those people who called off his wedding and walked away from his fiancée, because he couldn’t commit to her throughout the good times and the bad.

He spent five years with his 27-year-old fiancée, and leading up to their wedding day, they purchased a new home together.

But then, he learned that she might just have a genetic brain disease. Instead of waiting until her appointment to get all of the information from the doctor on what was going on with his fiancée, he did something drastic.

“…I just couldn’t get over what might happen if she had this disease after I did some deep Reddit diving about it,” he explained.

“We hadn’t gone to her doctor’s appointment yet to find out her results, but it was really affecting my mental health.”

So, he canceled his wedding and walked away from his fiancée at a time in her life when she needed him by her side the most.

This all happened nearly a year ago, and he takes pride in the fact that he did not ghost his fiancée – he just told her he was done via a phone call while she was at work one day.

He mentioned he had to go stay with his mom and dad for a while and felt like he no longer wanted to live in the house with her.

He saw her in person when he signed the home they bought together over to her, and in his book, that means he didn’t ghost her.

Although he doesn’t think he ghosted his fiancée, she sure does, and she has texted him several times, angry about how he handled things.

As for his mom, she’s still so upset that he called off the wedding in such an abrupt and heartless way.

“I keep thinking about her and how much I regret it. Should I reach out again?” he wondered.

