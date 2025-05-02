He Dumped His Girlfriend For Trying To Befriend His Bully Of A Brother

How would you feel if your partner decided to befriend your estranged sibling after you cut ties with them for bullying you?

This 25-year-old man was with his 24-year-old girlfriend Emily for three years, but he dumped her two months ago.

Now, you need to understand that back when he started dating Emily, she was aware that he did not speak to his 28-year-old brother Travis, and he had valid reasons.

“Growing up with Travis was rough. I don’t know for sure why he hated me, but it was always that way,” he explained.

“Our parents were constantly on him as a kid for not treating me with civility at a minimum. They did so much to try and make his treatment of me better, until eventually they kept us apart as much as they could.”

“I know it broke their hearts, but Travis went out of his way to say cruel things about me. From mocking how I spoke with my stutter, to making fun of the fact I was bullied at school and saying I deserved it for being…dumb, to telling me everyone’s life was better when I wasn’t born and how he’d go back and stop our parents from having me if he could.”

So not only were kids at school cruel to him, but then he had to come home and deal with his bully of a brother on top of it.

When his parents would punish Travis for being mean to him, that only made Travis burn with even more hatred.

Travis insisted it was his fault when he had to face the consequences for his actions. Therapy didn’t even help Travis get over everything, and his parents tried countless ways to fix Travis’s behavior.

“He went as far as getting his friend’s sister to ask me to prom and say she liked me and stuff, and then mock me during prom. He knew I had a crush on her, and she went along with it because he bought her alcohol or something. Travis wasn’t as welcome at home after that.”

His parents were furious that Travis was still going out of his way to make his life miserable, even as an adult. Ever since prom, he has not interacted with Travis, and that was not a secret to Emily.

He was quite open with Emily about how he suffered at the hands of Travis. Six months ago, Emily began spending more time with his family, and then she launched into discussing Travis more and more.

Emily obtained his phone number from one of his family members, and Emily made it her mission to get him to be her friend.

Emily said that since they are family, he owes it to Travis to get along with him and move on from the past. He responded that he was unhappy with Emily pushing him to have a relationship with Travis, and he felt like it was a betrayal.

“She told me she should be allowed to form her own relationships. But she didn’t stop there. She was talking with Travis some,” he added.

“Though he wasn’t very responsive to her. So she pushed me hard to reconcile with him, and after she refused to stop, and she made it clear she wanted to be his friend and have him in our lives, I told her I was not staying in this relationship.”

“She didn’t think I’d actually break up with her. But I did. I took my stuff from her place and gave her stuff back at my place back and I cut ties with her. And I thanked my lucky stars we hadn’t moved in together yet.”

Emily has tried to speak to him, but he isn’t getting involved. He’s also making sure to stay away from places where he could potentially see her out in public.

Emily even roped in some of their friends, and he pointed out they should stay out of it since he’s not going to magically want to take Emily back.

One of their friends said Emily wants to resume their relationship and come up with a solution to move forward, but he isn’t interested.

“Then she showed up on a night out and tried talking to me, and I told her to leave me alone. She told me we needed to speak and to please hear her out, and that she was trying super hard,” he continued.

“That one mutual friend told me I was being [a jerk] and I should give Emily a chance to work on this. That I was already being a stubborn [jerk] by wanting her to not talk to people because I didn’t like them.”

“And she said it didn’t matter what Travis did to me. That Emily was allowed to want to talk to him. She said I sabotaged me and Emily by throwing up so many roadblocks. And not letting Emily talk now was trying to punish her when she wasn’t wrong.”

He’s left wondering if he’s in the wrong for refusing to speak to Emily, let alone entertaining taking her back.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

