He Dumped His Spoiled Girlfriend After She Expected Him To Pay For Everything

This 19-year-old guy had a girlfriend the same age as him, and since they’re both in college, their relationship was long-distance.

They started dating nine months ago, and because his girlfriend lived in Japan while he was living in Canada, he only got to see her twice in that period of time.

Since summer is quickly coming up, he made the decision to head back to Japan, as he has a house there and could plan on seeing his girlfriend a couple of times.

He and his girlfriend live in separate cities, and he has to spend about $100 every time he wants to visit her. His relationship has already cost him some money, as during his last school break, he paid $1,000 to fly home to see his girlfriend for two weeks.

“When she came to visit me, she stayed at my place—I covered food and activities, and she paid for her own transportation,” he explained.

“When I visited her city, I paid for transportation, the Airbnb, food, and all the activities. This time, I felt it was unfair for me to keep covering everything—flights, food, transportation, and accommodation—so I asked if she could cover two nights of accommodation to help make things more balanced.”

They both are college kids, and her mom gives her $700 a month to help her with expenses, and she lives at home for free.

He studies engineering, works 12-hour-long construction shifts every summer, and his parents give him $700 a month to help with his bills. He lives by himself and so he is responsible for far more expenses than his girlfriend is.

But anyway, when he asked his girlfriend to pitch in with costs, she said no way and pointed out that a man should be paying for all of that.

“She’s never worked a day in her life and doesn’t seem to understand the value of money. When I brought it up, she said, ‘It’s not my fault I have standards,'” he continued.

As soon as she said that, he dumped her, and he’s left wondering if he did the right thing.

