He Hasn’t Told His Girlfriend That His Family Is Rich Since He’s Worried She Could Be A Gold Digger

Vladimir Borovic - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This 26-year-old man has been with his 25-year-old girlfriend named Emma, for the last three months. Their relationship is pretty wonderful, but he’s been keeping a secret from her: his family is quite rich.

His family has a business in the agriculture industry, and they’re so successful that they’re pretty well known in America.

So, while he had anything he wanted and enjoyed certain luxuries in his younger years, he is able to stay under the radar now, and people don’t assume he has family money.

“I grew up with money (private school, nice vacations, and all that stuff), but my parents raised me to value hard work,” she explained.

“I have a normal dev job and live completely off my own salary. Emma knows I’m doing okay financially since I bought a Toyota last month with my own savings and some extra from freelancing some projects after work.”

“The issue is I’ve been making excuses about why she can’t meet my parents or see their mansion. I keep finding excuses on why we can’t meet them yet (they’re busy with work, travelling, and so on).”

It’s not that he feels embarrassed by his girlfriend; it’s that he wants to ensure she likes him for who he is, not what he has.

Girlfriends in the past have used him for his family’s money, and it left him feeling absolutely awful about himself.

He’s been hiding how rich his family is from Emma since he’s so concerned that she could turn out to be a gold digger like the rest of them.

He’s left wondering if he should tell Emma about the money situation or keep waiting.

What do you think? Should he say something or proceed with caution?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







