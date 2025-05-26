Her Boyfriend Won’t Get His Daughter’s Cystic Acne Treated Since He Thinks She’s Beautiful The Way She Is

Brian - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 29-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is 37, and before you raise an eyebrow at their age gap, she wants you to know that she was the one who pursued her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend told her that he was not interested in dating a woman so much younger than him, but she kept after him.

Now, her boyfriend has a 13-year-old daughter named Jane, whom he had with his late wife. Jane’s mom passed away when Jane was four after struggling with an eating disorder that got worse after she gained weight while pregnant with Jane.

She got to meet Jane at the beginning of the year, and she was shocked to see that Jane has cystic acne, and it’s absolutely awful.

She didn’t say anything to Jane about it, but a few weeks ago, Jane approached her, wanting to talk about her skin condition.

“She said she wished she was pretty like me, and she called herself ugly. I asked her why she thinks she’s ugly, and she said because of her acne,” she explained.

“I told her she’s pretty, and she said that’s what her dad says all the time. She then said, but her dad has to say that because he’s her dad. She then said I have to say that because I’m her dad’s girlfriend.”

“I talked to my boyfriend about what his daughter said, and I asked him what medication she’s on. My boyfriend said he wouldn’t get treatment for her acne because ‘she’s perfect the way she is.'”

Her boyfriend then said his late wife battled acne starting from the age of 12, and it was something she struggled with until her death.

Brian – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

His late wife viewed herself as ugly because of her acne. She restricted her food, underwent plastic surgeries, and exercised to excess in order to make herself feel better about her appearance.

Her boyfriend mentioned he would hate Jane to suffer in the same way his late wife did, and he wants Jane to feel perfect the way she already is.

“I understand my boyfriend’s logic, but I don’t think his plan with Jane is working. I feel awkward saying anything because I’m not Jane’s parent, and my boyfriend’s feeling for his late wife is all wrapped up in this,” she continued.

“But I want to help Jane, and I think what is best for her is treatment for her acne. Am I the [jerk]?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski