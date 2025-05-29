Her Broke Boyfriend Took Her On A Date To An Upscale Restaurant, Then Acted Cheap, So She Feels Disrespected

Viacheslav Yakobchuk - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This woman’s boyfriend does not make a ton of money, and this doesn’t exactly bother her, but they can’t go out on dates that often.

Even though she says she’s happy to pay for her boyfriend, he doesn’t like that. So imagine her surprise when her boyfriend recently told her that he wanted to take her to an upscale restaurant on a date – his treat.

Well, his mom had given him a $50 gift card for that specific restaurant, and he had saved up some cash to cover the remainder of their date night.

“He had been to this restaurant before and had always raved about the beef Wellington. I was excited,” she explained.

“We got there and sat down, and he ordered a beer, so I followed suit and got the same. He made a comment about ‘just this one and then water after this, okay?’ Not a problem.”

“We started looking at the menu, and again he was raving about the beef Wellington. I said it sounded amazing, and I think I’ll try that.”

But then her boyfriend said he would order the beef Wellington for himself and suggested they look at pasta options on the menu.

She was puzzled, however, her boyfriend pushed a penne alla vodka dish on her, which also happened to be the cheapest thing in the restaurant.

She started to realize her boyfriend was pushing the penne on her, since he didn’t have enough money for them to both order the beef Wellington. She was irritated, but ordered the penne like he wanted her to.

Viacheslav Yakobchuk – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

While she had been looking over the menu, she saw the restaurant charged extra if you wanted to share your plate with someone else at your table, and her boyfriend had promised to share his meal with her.

After they ordered and finished their drinks, she got a water like her boyfriend wanted her to in order to save money, but he got another beer for himself, which upset her.

“I did consider telling him I would pay for my portion just so I could order the things I actually wanted, but I didn’t want to imply that he wasn’t spending enough on me when he was so excited about taking me out and paying for it himself,” she added.

“Anyway, our food comes and he’s in heaven. I admit the pasta was actually amazing as well. I had a bite of his but declined when he offered to put half of it on my plate out of fear of the previously mentioned plate splitting fee.”

“He orders another 2 beers for himself throughout dinner. I didn’t end up finishing my meal because I was honestly just uncomfortable most of the time. Then at the end they came with the bill and a box for my leftovers, and he takes the box of leftover pasta and says, ‘I can’t wait for my mom to try this, she’s going to be so happy there’s some left for her.'”

She said thank you for dinner even though she was not happy, and she thinks her boyfriend could see her displeasure.

She is aware that her boyfriend was trying to be nice and treat her to dinner, but she walked away from the date feeling disrespected, so she’s left wondering if she should bring it up to him.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

















Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski