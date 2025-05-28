Her Cousin Tried To Take Her Graduation Presents And Told Her She Doesn’t Need Them

This 23-year-old girl recently graduated from college, and her family threw a party for her to celebrate. The party wasn’t over-the-top; it was on the smaller side, with good music and food.

Her family got her thoughtful presents, mainly cash and gift cards, so that she can get started in life as a fresh graduate.

“My 19-year-old cousin Bella, halfway through the party, starts going through the stack of cards/presents I had already opened earlier and said, ‘You don’t mind if I grab a few of these, do you? I mean, you’re done with school. I’ve got two more years!'” she exclaimed.

“I laughed because I thought she was kidding, but she wasn’t. She started pocketing a $25 Starbucks gift card and a Target gift card, giving the following reason to justify it: ‘You don’t even drink coffee, and I NEED school clothes. Plus, you’re getting a job now, so it’s basically fair.'”

“I told her to drop everything she collected right there and stop it. She runs to her mom (my aunt), and tells her that I am being ‘stingy’ and ‘killing the party vibe.'”

She expected her aunt to put the incredibly entitled Bella in her place, but no, her aunt simply shrugged her shoulders and said she should share her gifts with Bella since Bella was so excited about them.

Luckily, her mom got involved, and she told Bella to stay far away from her presents, hoping that would put an end to Bella trying to steal them.

It did, but she’s still left fuming over Bella’s audacity, thinking she was deserving of the graduation gifts.

“I was shocked. Who comes to someone else’s graduation party and starts playing with their gifts like they’re a community donation box?” she wondered.

“You’d think she was begging for charity the way she was helping herself out.”

