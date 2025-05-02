Her Coworker Uninvited Her From Her Wedding And She Was Still Expected To Give Her A $200 Gift

If you get uninvited from a wedding, do you think it’s expected that you should still give an expensive gift to the bride and groom?

Two years ago, this 27-year-old woman began working at a marketing agency. She has a 31-year-old coworker named Jess who is getting married in June.

At first, Jess extended invitations to their entire team to attend her wedding, which is eight people in total. While she’s not best friends with Jess, they are quite close to one another as far as coworkers go.

They grab lunch on occasion, go to happy hour, and do the kinds of things one does with their office friends.

“Last week, our office manager, Sarah, started collecting money for a group gift. She’s asking for $200 each, which would get us some fancy kitchen gadget from their registry,” she explained.

“That’s basically what I’d budget for someone I’m actually friends with, but whatever, I was planning to contribute.”

A day ago, Jess awkwardly texted her to say she was uninvited to the wedding after she had to scale back on guests.

Jess threw in there that the venue was at capacity and she had to add in some last-minute family members, but she knows that’s a lie.

Every single person on their team is still invited to the wedding, except for her. Suspicious, isn’t it?

Earlier today, Sarah dropped by her desk asking for money for a gift for Jess. She very kindly said she would prefer to buy something little on her own, considering she was uninvited from the wedding.

Sarah was taken aback and reiterated that it was a team present and that if she backed out now, it would mess everything up for everyone else contributing.

“The icing on the cake? I know the wedding cut was because Jess invited her old coworker, who just got a VP position at a major client,” she continued.

“Suddenly, there’s ‘no room’ for me, but I’m still expected to drop $200 on her registry? Can someone please tell me the truth if I’m the [jerk] for refusing to contribute the full amount to a wedding I’m not even attending?”

