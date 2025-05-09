Her Ex-Fiancé Finally Told Her Why He Left Her Two Years Ago

Two years ago, this woman’s fiancé left her without warning after spending close to a decade together. She never understood why he made this decision, as he never appeared unhappy to her.

They both were in their 30s back then, and they had been trying to have a baby, which was even more confusing to her that he could get up and walk away like he did.

One day, her fiancé changed, and it was like a switch had been flipped. He wasn’t acting right; he was no longer telling her that he loved her before heading off to work, and he was going out with his friends more than he was staying home with her.

This was amid the pandemic, and he was having issues with his mental health, so she concluded his behavior was related to all of that.

She questioned her fiancé about whether he was feeling alright, and he eventually said he was, so then she switched to asking if he felt that everything between them was going well.

He hesitated, she asked one more time, and then she knew it in her gut that their relationship was about to come to an end.

“I asked if he still loved me; he said he loved me but wasn’t in love with me anymore. And that was it, within a week, he had moved out, leaving 90% of his belongings to be collected at a later date and to serve as a constant reminder that he was just gone,” she explained.

“To say it hit me hard was an understatement, I spiralled massively, I was at the lowest point I had ever been in my life, so I tried to end it all, it just hurt too much feeling like there was something so wrong with me that he had to just leave.”

“Fortunately, a friend managed to get me to a hospital before I did any serious damage to myself, and while I still felt awful about myself most of the time, it got a little easier.”

She wound up dating that very friend a couple of months after the scary incident. Many people criticized her for moving on with her life that quickly, but that was never her intention.

She didn’t try to go looking for love; it found her. Her friend was so supportive and kind to her, and she was happy to spend time with him.

Their friendship turned into something more, and they both realized they had feelings for one another. They even unexpectedly got pregnant, and they were thrilled to welcome their daughter into the world.

To this day, they are still together, and they have built an incredible life. Something beautiful did come out of the darkness for her.

Not that long ago, she was shocked to hear from her ex-fiancé’s mom, who asked if she would be open to meeting up to talk to him, as he had something important to share with her.

She took some time to consider the request, and she agreed to see him, so they arranged to meet at a coffee shop.

“I was already [sitting] down when he came in, and he gave me the saddest looking smile while I merely just nodded to him and motioned for him to sit down and get out whatever he needed to tell me,” she added.

She was tongue-tied as her ex-fiancé revealed to her that while they were unsuccessfully trying to have a baby, he decided to see a doctor without telling her.

This doctor said that her ex-fiancé was unlikely to ever have children due to an issue they had found. So, he made up his mind to leave her without filling her in on this or bothering to have a conversation about their shared future.

“He knew that I loved him so deeply that I would’ve given up my dream of having children, just for him, and he said he couldn’t live with that on his conscience, that I deserved to have the life and family I’d always wanted, only with someone else,” she continued.

“He kept apologizing profusely for hurting me so much in the process, but tried to rationalize that I had gotten what I’d wanted in the end, so his plan ultimately worked. I ultimately sat there silent for a few minutes and just looked him dead in the eyes and said that that was never his decision to make; he took away my choice and nearly destroyed me in the process. And I got up and left.”

“It’s been a few days, and I’m still processing. My partner knew I was meeting up with my ex, and he knows something is up but is giving me space until I feel ready to talk about it, but honestly, I’m shook. Like, did my ex honestly think I’d be like okay, thanks for letting me know, and then we’d all be friends again?”

