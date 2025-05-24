Her Ex-Husband Is Using The Alimony Money She’s Paying Him To Support His Affair Child, And She’s Angry

It was last year that this 38-year-old woman got divorced from her 41-year-old husband. She found out that he had been having an affair with a girl from his gym for two years.

She’s childfree, and they did not have children together, but her now ex-husband got the other woman pregnant, then chose to keep his affair child a secret from her, too.

She found a text message on her ex’s Apple Watch while he was in the shower that tipped her off to the affair, so she confronted him.

The message was from his affair partner, calling him her ‘baby daddy.’ Her ex mentioned he was waiting for a good time to break the news to her.

Following their divorce, she was ordered to pay her ex alimony for a three-year period, as she has a high-paying job in tech, whereas he’s a personal trainer.

She didn’t fight back against the alimony, as she wanted to just be able to walk away and be done with her ex.

“He’s still with the gym girl. But he hasn’t moved in with her because, as long as he keeps his own place and stays ‘technically’ single, he gets to keep receiving alimony from me,” she explained.

If her ex did move in with his new girl, she might be required to stop alimony or, at the very least, reduce it, so he knows what he’s doing.

Here he is playing happy family during the day, sharing photos of him with his affair baby on social media, then going home to the one-bedroom apartment she’s paying for so he can keep appearing single.

Her ex is not required to pay child support, and as far as she can tell, her ex is using her money in order to pay for his affair child. One time, he actually laughed at her about the whole thing.



“My money is helping him buy diapers, toys, and post cute baby content on Instagram. It makes me sick. I never wanted kids,” she added.

“Especially not his. And certainly not theirs. But here I am, forced to bankroll a child that only exists because he was a characterless man. A few weeks ago, I was venting to my sister over wine, and I said something like, ‘Every time I send that check, it feels like I’m paying child support for his affair baby.'”

“She got stiff and told me that was a ‘vindictive’ thing to say. I think a part of my anger is misdirected at the baby, but most of it is on him. I feel angry at how calculated this all feels. I’m left cleaning up a mess I didn’t make while he gets to play dad in peace without any real financial consequences.”

Her ex embarrassed her, and she’s still literally paying for what happened. She feels like this is some kind of sick punishment, knowing her alimony money is supporting a child she can’t help but dislike.

She never wanted to have children, as that means she can use her money how she wants, so it’s ironic that her life played out in such a fashion.

What advice do you have for her?

