Her Ex’s New Wife Is Sending Her Envelopes Full Of Glitter

ink drop - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This 24-year-old girl dated her 29-year-old ex-boyfriend for several years, and not too long ago, he got married to a 21-year-old girl who has been behaving bizarrely.

It all started with her getting messages from Instagram that were clearly from various burner accounts. She then learned it was her ex’s new wife behind the messages, and it was an attempt to get her to disclose details about her ex.

From there, her ex’s wife went into his phone, got her number, and began texting her. This has thoroughly creeped her out, but it’s escalating.

“Now, all of a sudden, I have been sent a few letters with glitter inside of them,” she explained. “There is no return address, but it is marked from the post office in the town where my ex and his wife live.”

The envelopes don’t have a first and last name in regards to the sender, they just say Chloe sent them. This also happens to be the same name used on one of the Instagram burner accounts.

There is only glitter inside the envelopes, nothing else. While that doesn’t seem so nefarious, she’s growing concerned.

Her ex and his wife have known one another for less than a year, and she thinks that his wife must be jealous of her or concerned they’re cheating, even though that’s not true.

She has no interest in trying to win her ex back, and she hasn’t spoken to the guy in nearly a year, though they split up on good terms.

But as for the letters, she’s confused about what she should do about them. She would hate to get her ex’s wife in trouble, as she’s just a young and impressionable girl.

ink drop – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I’m not sure if I should tell my ex that she’s been doing this. If you were my ex in this situation, would you want to know?” she wondered.

“I honestly just want to be left alone and don’t want any more glitter sent to me or any burner accounts trying to message me. Do you think that this seriously is a good foundation upon which to build a new marriage?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski