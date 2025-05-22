Her Fiancé Cheated On Her With His Male Best Friend On The Evening Before Their Wedding

Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

How would you feel if you invested time, energy, and money into planning a wedding, only to have someone catch your partner cheating on you during your rehearsal dinner?

Betrayed wouldn’t even begin to cut it for me because it’s not a strong enough word for having the person you pictured marrying stab you in the back like that.

This woman sadly found out that she was not the love of her fiancé’s life on the evening before their wedding day, and she’s crushed.

Her fiancé has a male best friend whom he’s been close with since they were back in high school, and her fiancé invited his best friend to be one of his groomsmen.

Yesterday was their rehearsal dinner, and while it was going on, her cousin rushed up to her and said she had something urgent to tell her.

“She looked pale and said I needed to see something. She had walked in on them. In the bathroom. Door unlocked, pants down, not just kissing,” she explained.

“I confronted him and he didn’t deny it. He just cried. Told me he didn’t know why he did it. Said he loved me. Said it was ‘a mistake.'”

“The wedding is obviously off. Half the guests are flying in [this] morning and don’t even know yet. I feel so numb. I feel humiliated. I feel like a prop in someone else’s denial story.”

“He could’ve told me. We could’ve parted peacefully. But no. Now I’m left sitting in a hotel suite alone with a dress I’ll never wear again and a future that doesn’t exist anymore.”

What advice do you have for her, and how do you think she can best go about letting her guests know that the wedding has been called off?

You can read the original post below.

