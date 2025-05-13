Her Husband Admitted Her Body Is Disgusting To Him After She Gave Birth

Iona - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Two months ago, this woman gave birth to her very first child. Her doctor informed her that she should wait six weeks to resume a physical relationship with her husband, and she listened to her doctor’s orders.

The first time she reconnected with her husband in the bedroom, she was pretty covered up, so he didn’t get an up-close and personal look at her body. She had a nice time and thought he did too, by the way.

The second time things got frisky, her husband literally asked her to put a shirt on like the first time, and she was blindsided.

“I was immediately defensive and asked him why, and he told me it was because my post-birth tummy is ‘uncomfortable’ to look at, and it would turn him off,” she explained.

Now, her husband is hardly a supermodel himself. He has a dad bod; he weighs about 200 pounds. She felt so wounded that her husband could say such a cruel thing to her when she spent nine months carrying their baby.

Her body is pretty much back to normal and looks the same as it did before the baby, however, she does have a pooch around her stomach.

She’s been planning on working out to get rid of it, but as we all know, weight loss isn’t something that happens overnight. It takes time, and her husband does know this, too.



“Let’s just say he slept on the couch that night, and I haven’t been talking to him. I still can’t believe he said something like that to me and I just had HIS child…all the pain and struggle I went through just to be told the aftermath of it is a ‘turn off,'” she continued.

“I don’t even want my husband touching me now, and I feel insecure about my body after giving birth now. Should I stop ignoring him or continue giving him the cold shoulder?”

What advice do you have for her?

