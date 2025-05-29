Her Husband Confessed He No Longer Loves Her, And They’re Going On Vacation To Hawaii Tomorrow With Their Kids

icemanphotos - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Let’s talk about bad timing, which this woman’s husband is the master of. Tomorrow, she and her husband are going on vacation to Hawaii with their little kids, who are five and two.

Yesterday evening, she caught her husband lying to her face after she dug through his phone and uncovered some surprising information.

Actually, she’s worried her husband is at the very least carrying out an emotional affair, as she discovered that he called one of his female coworkers at 11:30 one evening.

This coworker also happens to be a woman her husband secretly went to play pickleball with for two hours, yet her husband lied and said he never did this.

Her husband owned up to the lie after she found the phone call evidence between him and his coworker. Her husband never shows her affection anymore, and adding that to how much he’s interacting with his coworker, she’s worried he’s not being faithful.

When she confronted her husband for lying, his response was that he did that so that she would not falsely accuse him of an affair.

“I told him this didn’t help his case at all, then asked him, ‘Don’t you still love me? He said, ‘Nope, I don’t love you,’ with the straightest, coldest expression on his face,” she explained.

“Well, that broke me. I’ve been feeling it and seeing it for a while, I just needed to hear it, I guess. After I lost my [mind] and started bawling right there in front of the kids, he got mad at me and we started fighting.”

“He eventually took it back (albeit reluctantly), but I told him it’s too late, I don’t believe him now, nor any word he says. He still wants me to go to Hawaii.”

She’s furious and no longer interested in going on the vacation, but her husband is threatening to take their children and go alone.

Her husband isn’t capable of caring for the kids on his own, and their youngest really needs her right now. She’s so hurt that she doesn’t see how she can pull it together and hop on that plane in the morning.

So, here she is, wondering if she should go on this trip, which she was so excited to go on, and let it be the final vacation before filing for divorce. Or, she could stay at home and allow him to go.

What do you think she should do?

