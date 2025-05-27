Her Husband Confessed That He Only Married Her So He Wouldn’t Die Alone

Back when this woman met her husband, she was a single mom to two little kids. Her husband is nine years older than she is, and she was 33 when they tied the knot.

She’s currently 41, and her kids are all grown up and living outside of her house. Quite recently, her husband had too much to drink and wound up confessing some terrible things to her.

“He married me because he didn’t want to die alone. He only had two relationships (3 total if you include me). He’s not attracted to women who look like me,” she explained.

“He said I’m overweight and he was very underwhelmed by my appearance, but he learned to love me on the inside because even though I’m ugly on the outside, I’m so beautiful on the inside and that’s what makes me different from the other girls.”

“And the way he said that to me, he made it sound so genuine like he was saying something so sweet and romantic to me, but it’s like dude, you don’t realize you just called your wife ugly?”

He also added in there that he never pictured having to marry a single mom and end up beholden to her children.

He apparently never wanted to be a dad to another man’s children, and he’s done a great job of playing along with all of this for years.

But since her husband felt that she was the only choice he had available and he was terrified to die all alone, he ‘took on her baggage.’



She sobbed so hard that evening, as she had no idea her husband felt that way, and what he said was extremely cruel.

Her husband has profusely apologized to her since then, but she cannot forget what he said. Clearly, her husband thinks he’s so far out of her league it’s not even funny, and she doesn’t see how she can bounce back from that.

“I think my husband thinks he deserves better because he’s not overweight and he’s more financially stable than most guys,” she continued.

“I feel like he thinks he deserves a hot 22-year-old girl with no kids. I don’t know, honestly. But it does hurt me that he thinks I’m ugly and he just married me because he didn’t want to die alone.”

“I’ve had people tell me to get over it and everyone settles, but I have a hard time believing that every married couple settles…”

What advice do you have for her?

