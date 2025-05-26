Her Husband Fell In Love With Another Woman While They Were Separated

Six months ago, this woman’s husband pulled her aside for a serious conversation. He pointed out that she had been emotionally abusing him for a long time, and he thought that they should separate and ultimately divorce, as he felt it was best for them.

Instead of getting mad at her husband for calling her behavior out, she thought long and hard about what he said, and she put herself into therapy.

Therapy truly helped her self-reflect, and it dawned on her that she has been the toxic one in their marriage, and that this has been the case for the last nine years.

“I have made giant moves to fix what is broken in me that has been causing us so much distress. Unfortunately, while we were separated, he started a relationship with another woman, and he is in love with her,” she explained.

“After a lot of discussion and a focus on what is best for our children, we have decided to stay together. However, he has made this decision completely out of duty.”

“His feelings for me are only love on the most basic level. Like, love, and enough respect that he doesn’t want to hurt me and ruin me and our family when I am working so hard to fix the issue.”

“He is heartbroken over leaving the other woman, and I am having to witness this. It’s one of the most painful things I’ve ever gone through. I still love him, and I want to believe that things can get better.”

She did not manipulate or push her husband into remaining in their marriage. She actually told him that if he decides to walk away from her, she will not hold it against him, as she understands the role she played in all of this.

It took her husband about a month and a half to consider things, and five days ago was when he told her he wants to stay with her.

However, she’s left wondering if she’s being ridiculous thinking their marriage stands a chance after her husband fell in love with another woman, especially since her husband is going through a lot of pain with his decision.

What do you think?

