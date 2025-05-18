Her Husband Is So Obsessed With Cycling That It’s Driven A Wedge Between Them

insta_photos - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 60-year-old woman has been married to her 63-year-old husband for more than three decades, and she would describe her marriage as a happy one.

Five years ago, her husband took up cycling, and he’s quickly become passionate about it. Her husband is talented on a bike, and she thought his new hobby was healthy, although she wasn’t the biggest fan of the amount of money he was investing in bikes, supplies, tools, weekend trips, and races.



Her husband’s hobby then became a full-blown obsession, and throughout the last couple of years, it’s pretty much all he spends his time on.

“It’s getting unbearable for me. He’s gone all the time. He takes two cycling classes a week at the gym, he rides there when he’s not taking classes, and he’s out on the road or a path 4-6 days a week for 4-6 or 7 hours at a time, coming home after 10 at night on weeknights,” she explained.

“Last month, we went to Florida for three days to visit my family, and of course, he had to rent a bike and ride. In the last 5 months, he’s left me alone to ride on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, Easter, and Mother’s Day.”

“He probably went riding on Valentine’s Day, too, I don’t remember. As I post this, he’s in Chillicothe, Ohio, on a weekend ride and visit with friends. This is not a communication issue as I have joked, talked, complained, yelled, and cried and cried all many many times.”

She adores her husband and does not intend to divorce him, but she feels so incredibly lonely and sad since she’s by herself constantly.

At this rate, she would prefer to separate from her husband, as that would be more bearable than being alone in her marriage.

If she does ask for a separation, she’s worried she would be letting their children and grandchildren down.

And before you ask, she’s tried to break through to her husband, but not a thing she does or says has an impact, so she’s left feeling confused about what to do.

What advice do you have for her?

