Her Husband Suddenly Wants To Play Dad To His Affair Child, So She’s Afraid She Was Wrong For Not Encouraging That Earlier

Several years ago, this woman’s husband cheated on her, which resulted in his affair partner getting pregnant. When she found out, she was crushed.

“I was devastated; the thing that hurt me the most was that this woman was gorgeous, absolutely beautiful, and it was so humiliating,” she explained.

“We had been going through infertility issues, and it took us so long to get pregnant; their child was born a couple of months after ours. I decided to stay purely for my daughter, and my husband decided not to have a role in his [affair child’s] life.”

She didn’t sway her husband to walk away from his affair child. That was a decision he made all on his own. She never once mentioned he was not allowed to see his second daughter.

However, her husband’s affair partner contacted her in-laws to let them know about the baby. This woman wasn’t trying to make problems, but she did want her daughter to have all her grandparents involved in her life.

Her in-laws have since been spending time with her husband’s affair child and have even brought the little girl around the whole family.

“I was so hurt, I get that she’s family, but I was practically mortified that the entire world knew about my husband’s infidelity,” she added.

Not only that, but her in-laws got so close to her husband’s affair partner and other daughter. They posted photos of them all together on social media.

Her husband actually asked his parents why they were forging a close relationship with his affair partner and daughter, meanwhile they hardly came to see them.

Her father-in-law laced into her husband for being a terrible dad after abandoning his affair child, which she can’t fault her father-in-law for.

Several days after that chat, her in-laws took her and her husband off all their social media profiles and quit speaking to them.

This all went on for a whole year straight, and then her husband’s affair partner got married, and her in-laws were in attendance.

“I don’t want to go into the details, but our daughter ended up passing away, and we had to go through this entire legal process because nobody caught the disease in time despite there apparently being signs,” she continued.

“We tried again to have kids, even with IVF, but nothing worked. Fast forward to now, my husband has had a ‘change of heart’ and wants to be in his daughter’s life.”

“I’m a little sceptical, because I honestly don’t think I can handle that. He has been expressing remorse over being a coward and abandoning his kid and his affair partner, which hurt a little, but I understood completely.”

She’s left wondering if she’s somehow wrong for not encouraging her husband to have a relationship with his affair child all along.

