Her Husband Wants To Grab Coffee With His Ex From A Decade Ago, But This Makes Her Uneasy

Back in 2017, this 34-year-old woman began dating her 37-year-old husband. Her husband has an ex-girlfriend whom he split up with as 2015 ended, and they stayed on good terms.

Initially, her husband and his ex attempted to be friends following the breakup, but it did not pan out, as they still had feelings for one another.

They pretty much stopped their friendship, and her husband was interested in meeting new girls and moving on with his life.

Right after she met her husband, his ex reached out and said she wanted to take a 13-hour flight to visit him for Christmas that year.

“She insisted it was ‘just because’ and without ulterior motives. He denied it because he wasn’t feeling fully comfortable, and shared that he’d met me a month before, and she got upset that he hadn’t told her that he’d met someone (‘over him,’ obviously),” she explained.

“In the past years, they’ve maybe texted twice a year for each other’s birthdays. She knows that he’s in a relationship with me, maybe even knows he’s married to me from his socials, but they don’t talk in-depth.”

Two years into being with her husband, her husband said he wanted to try being friends with his ex again. She contacted his ex, and she asked if they could chat.

Her husband’s ex was receptive, and she stated she just wanted to say hi to her in case they did get to meet up in real life one day, it wouldn’t be awkward.

She wanted to make the effort since it was so important for her husband to rekindle this friendship. But then, her husband’s ex sent screenshots of their messages to her husband behind her back.

Her husband’s ex even called her insecure on two separate occasions to her husband and insisted she had to be seeking some kind of validation.

She got upset that her husband’s ex was stirring the pot, and this all went down six years ago. She ignored this girl and moved on with her life.

A year ago, her husband’s ex got in touch with him, asking if they could meet up, as she was supposed to be visiting their area, but it didn’t work out. Then again, recently, her husband’s ex wanted to meet up for coffee.

She made it clear to her husband that she does not trust his ex in the least, but he’s free to make his own choices.

So, her husband arranged to grab coffee with his ex and take their dogs on a walk. At first, she wanted to tag along, but she has no interest in spending her time with a girl who attempted to belittle her to her husband all those years ago.

“I just feel weird about it all, because my one exchange with her was negative, and to be honest, I don’t understand why she’s so adamant about trying to meet up with him suddenly 10 years later,” she continued.

“If it were me in her position, and he had declined me last year, I would’ve taken that as ‘ball’s in your court’ and otherwise moved on.”

Do you think she should feel uncomfortable about her husband meeting up with his ex to have coffee after not being close to her for some time?

