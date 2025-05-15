Her Husband’s Divorcing Her So He Can Try To Win Back His Ex

Kasetskiy - storyblocks.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman’s husband is currently in the military, and not that long ago, he decided to visit his home country alone.

She was the one who bought the plane ticket for him after he said he missed his best friend and was feeling sad.

She figured going home would improve his mood and their marriage, too, at the same time. What’s interesting is that before her husband left, he mentioned he wasn’t heading home to see a girl he had history with.

However, once her husband was home, he got in contact with his ex-girlfriend, who is truly the one who got away for him (her husband has spoken about his ex before).

Prior to her husband meeting up with his ex, he let her know he was going to see his ex in order to gain closure.

Right after, her husband revealed that one time was not enough for him, so he made plans to see his ex for a second time.

“After seeing her twice, he texted me that he doesn’t love me (he loves me just because I’m the mother of his child), does not want to be with me, and plans to move there permanently after his contract ends to persuade her to take him back,” she explained.

“Even though she rejected him because he has a wife and child, and refused to meet with him again for the remainder of his trip.”

“Some backstory, we got married quickly due to an unplanned pregnancy. But I liked him, and I felt like he liked me too. At the time, he said he wanted to ‘do the right thing,’ and I believed we were building something real. But now he’s admitted he never truly wanted to marry me, that he felt trapped, like he had no other choice.”

Kasetskiy – storyblocks.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She never pushed her husband into agreeing to have the baby or proposing to her. She said she would be accepting of them splitting up back then, but that was not what her husband wanted.

Or, at least he said so. He has changed his tune after meeting up with his ex, and he’s confessed to being hung up on this woman since their relationship ended.

Her husband’s ex has been on his mind every single day. He said that while she’s a wonderful person and an excellent wife, he can’t love her, as he views his ex as his true soulmate.

Her husband was the one who dumped his ex prior to joining the military, and she suspects he was cheating on her back then.

“What hurts even more is how cold and distant he’s been through all of this. I cried and begged him not to leave our family, but he showed zero emotion,” she added.

“He’s completely detached and indifferent, like I never mattered. I’ve carried so much of the emotional labor in this marriage, supported him through his career and life decisions, only to be discarded so he can chase a fantasy.”

“What makes this worse is the pattern. He told me his past regrets were the ways he had treated the women in his past. That he thinks about it often and gets depressed about it, but he’s doing the same thing to me now.”

She can’t believe her husband is ready to throw what they have built away for a woman who straight-up said she has no interest in getting back together with him.

She’s stuck raising their child while he goes off and tries to chase after something (or rather, someone) he cannot have.

Her husband will be back from his trip in a week, and he is interested in co-parenting, but he has already checked out of their marriage and is done.

She can’t help but feel embarrassed, stabbed in the back, and thrown out like trash. She’s so heartbroken that it’s causing her physical pain.

She’s hoping her husband will one day regret his decision, and hopefully it will dawn on him that he’s making a huge mistake before he goes through with the divorce.

What advice do you have for her?

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read









Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski