Her In-Laws Cut Her Husband Out Of Their Will, Even Though He Does Everything For Them

This woman and her husband both work for a company that her in-laws own. She has a job in the office, while her husband is out in the field.

Additionally, her in-laws own a slew of investment properties that she manages on their behalf, so she and her husband both work hard for his family.

“My husband’s whole life, he’s been told he would co-own their family business with his [jerk] older brother,” she explained.

“In the last 5 years, his brother has completely stabbed them in the back multiple times over money and no longer works for them because he started the same business behind their back.”

“Since then, my father-in-law told my husband that he was leaving everything to my husband and not to tell anyone because his brother would flip out.”

What’s crazy to her is that her in-laws spoil her husband’s brother to no end, so they’re only enabling his bad behavior.

Her in-laws buy her husband’s brother equipment, they gifted him a house that they pay all the bills on every month, and they pay for him to buy new cars or go on vacation whenever he pleases.

Her husband’s brother says tons of negative things about both of them, and he calls her husband a spoiled brat, as well as the golden child. How about that for the pot calling the kettle black?

“Well, recently I had to forward their updated will to someone, and turns out that they are leaving everything to my brother-in-law,” she added.

“My husband is crushed, he’s actually passionate about his job and doesn’t only see it as dollar signs like his brother does.”

“Plus, he feels like he’s been working for nothing for the last 20 years. I told him he should start his own business and leave the company already, since they rely on us so much, and if they are planning on leaving everything to his brother, then he should be doing our jobs already. My husband feels like he needs to cut ties with them since they take advantage of us.”

What advice do you have for her?

