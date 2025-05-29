Her Mom Kicked Her Out Of The House As A Teen For Shoplifting, And She Can’t Forgive Her

millaf - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Back when this 24-year-old woman was 13, her mom kicked her out of the house for an entire week. This came as punishment after she shoplifted and got caught doing it.

She says she didn’t even shoplift anything pricey; it was a keychain and a silly tube of lip gloss. She only stole after she got wrapped up in hanging out with some bad kids, which led to her making a big mistake.

When she did get caught for shoplifting, she admitted what she did instead of trying to hide it.

“But instead of grounding me or talking to me, she packed a bag and told me to go stay with my dad, who lived two hours away and barely had a relationship with me,” she explained.

“She said she needed a ‘break from me’ because I was turning into my father. I cried the entire way there. I felt like I wasn’t wanted.”

“Fast forward: my dad and I got close. I moved in with him permanently a year later. My mom never apologized, not until this year, after over a decade of being cold, distant, and always acting like I abandoned her.”

After she went to live with her dad, her mom got married to another man and started a brand-new family. In the aftermath of all that, her mom has reached out in an effort to form a bond with her.

Her mom did say that in hindsight, she was in an awful place way back when, and she wishes to have a relationship with her now.

But for her, this is too little, too late. She’s not ready to forgive her mom, nor can she forget what she did to her all those years ago.

“I told her I appreciate the apology, but I’m not ready and maybe never will be. I told her I still feel like that 13-year-old who was told she wasn’t worth the effort,” she continued.

“She cried. My stepdad messaged me later, saying I was ‘being cruel for holding onto childhood resentment’ and that people change.”

“Now the whole family’s telling me to let it go, but I don’t think they understand what it did to me.”

What advice do you have for her?

