Her Neighbor Blocked Her From Closing Her Garage Door, So She Almost Missed Her Flight

TikTok - @filmbyvictoria - pictured above, Victoria's neighbor holds up her garage door

While recently on her way to the airport, one TikTok user named Victoria Cheyenne encountered a pretty strange obstacle.

More specifically, her neighbor stood in her garage and forced the garage door upwards as Victoria tried to close it and leave for her trip. Now, a video of the shocking incident has gone viral on her account @filmbyvictoria.

To get her to stop, Victoria shouts, “You cannot stand and block me from closing my garage. I have to go to the airport … You’re acting like a child.” But that does nothing to dissuade her neighbor, Diane.

Victoria wrote in her caption that this was the first vacation she had planned in a long time and was eager to get going.

She also wrote how understandably annoyed she was that she couldn’t even seem to take a vacation without being harassed.

Naturally, that left commenters with some questions. Many people want to know who Diane is, why she doesn’t want Victoria to make her flight, and how on earth she has the authority to stop Victoria from closing her garage door. Others just offered up their own solutions.

“The way I would’ve shoved her out of the way and locked my garage door,” commented one user.

Much to the satisfaction of commenters, Victoria followed up with a second video, detailing the situation to the best of her ability without compromising the privacy of her, her roommate, or Diane.

“I live in a condo,” she explains, “There are several units near mine. Diane’s one of the neighbors. And what she does is she organizes some of the HOA stuff.”

She goes on to say that she and her neighbors pay the HOA to water the grass, plant flowers, and keep the neighborhood beautiful and running smoothly.

The sprinkler system that assists with that is housed in Victoria’s garage. Diane’s one and only authority in the neighborhood has to do with scheduling the sprinkler technician who turns on the sprinklers in the spring and off in the fall. In turn, they need access to Victoria’s garage twice a year.

The day of her flight just so happened to be the day that Diane scheduled the technician.

“She told us the technician was coming at 8:00 a.m.,” Victoria says, “We made sure the garage was open at 8:00 a.m. for the technician. He still wasn’t there. He was running late.”

Victoria waited three and a half hours for the technician to arrive, but she had to head to the airport at the end of that window. Her friend came to pick her up, and she let Diane know that, unfortunately, the sprinkler technician would have to be rescheduled for another day.

Well, Diane did not take kindly to that information. She put her body in front of the door, stopping it from closing, and refused to leave. Victoria called her landlord, who told Diane to go home, and when she refused, she even called the police.

“She refused to listen to all of us,” Victoria recalled.

Victoria noted that she’d dealt with Diane trespassing before and didn’t want to give her any reason to say she’d assaulted her by trying to move her out of the way. So the authority of her landlord and the police officers was her only hope.

Finally, the sprinkler technician assured Diane that he could just come another day, which is the only thing that made her move. And eventually, the police arrived, right as Victoria had to leave.

“I’m still dealing with all that and with the police and this whole thing that has unfortunately had to escalate,” she explained, “I think she has issues and I feel sorry and sad for her that her whole life is like really obsessed over us and the sprinkler system.”

She encourages her viewers to know their rights as tenants if they find themselves in a situation like hers. However, one pressing question remained: Did she make her flight?

Victoria posted yet another follow-up video of her finally making it to the airport for her well-earned vacation. Despite the drama and exhaustion of her morning, she boarded her plane to New York City for a much-needed break.

