Her Neighbors Used Her Pool Without Her Permission, So She Took Them To Court And They Were Found Guilty Of Trespassing

This woman has a sign at the bottom of her driveway that clearly warns people, Private Property – No Trespassing.

That’s not her only deterrent for keeping people out of her yard who don’t belong there; she also has security cameras and a fence surrounding her pool (which also prevents animals from taking a swim as well).

One summer ago, when she wasn’t at home, she received a notification on her phone that her security camera had captured movement.

When she looked at the footage, she could see an adult and three teenagers attempting to climb over her fence and gain access to her pool.

“I immediately called the police, and they told me they’d take care of it. The four didn’t even attempt to leave; they kept trying to climb the fence,” she explained.

“The day I get home, my neighbor, who must’ve been watching for my car, storms over and starts screaming at me, ‘My sister and her kids have a criminal record now because of you!'”

She pointed out that she had cameras, as well as a sign that states trespassers are not allowed on her property.

Her neighbor snapped that she would be seeing her in court, as they did have a date booked to address the situation.

When they did have their day in court, her neighbor’s sister admitted it was hot outside, and they all decided to use her pool to cool off.

Her neighbor had told her sister that they should use her pool, even though the sign said to keep out. Her neighbor also lied and said they were friends; meanwhile, they are definitely not.

“I explained to the judge I did not give consent for the neighbor to use my pool while I was gone,” she continued.

“The judge saw all the evidence needed, especially the sign in my driveway saying no trespassing, and found the four in the family, including my neighbor, guilty of trespassing.”

