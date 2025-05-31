Her Sister Broke Up With Her Boyfriend, But He’s Still Been Sleeping At Their Family’s House Without Their Knowledge

Somboon - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This 21-year-old woman is genuinely concerned that she might be overreacting about a situation going on in their family, but as they say, it’s better to be safe than to be sorry.

Her 29-year-old sister just dumped her boyfriend, whom she was with for five months, but he didn’t exactly go away for good.

“We both live at home with our parents because frankly, the current economic state is terrifying. We both work and pay our parents rent, so they have no issue with us living here,” she explained.

“He doesn’t live in town, but visited often and stayed in my sister’s room for 90% of the time he was here. I found out today that he has overstayed multiple times, even when my sister goes to work.”

“During the day, I have usually been home alone, so that was a shock to me that he just casually stays here while she’s gone. She never told us when he would come to visit, how long he was staying, or when he would leave. I only found out because we have security cameras outside and in common areas.”

And again, her sister dumped this guy! So why is he still casually living in their family’s house?

Additionally, she learned that her sister’s now ex-boyfriend manipulated her and went digging through her phone without her permission.

He called her sister a cheater over normal exchanges between her and her friends. The worst part was that he mentioned to her sister that after they got married and welcomed kids into the world, she would have zero time to have friends.

This man got her sister to quit all of her hobbies. He said creepy, crazy, mean things to her sister, which makes it all the more alarming that he’s still residing in their house.

Somboon – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

While she feels terrible that her sister’s relationship was so toxic and she kept quiet about it, she’s also furious with her sister for permitting a stranger to routinely sleep over. If she were living with a roommate and not her family members, she would find this behavior unacceptable.

“Apparently, she asked my mom a month ago if he could have a spare key to the house, which as soon as I heard that today, I immediately saw red flags,” she continued.

“My mom, thankfully, said she would never give out spare keys. She was also concerned that he had been staying over without us knowing.”

“I would love to not make any rash assumptions, but would also like to prioritize my safety! I leave for multi-day trips every so often to visit my own boyfriend, and I unfortunately and very stupidly did not lock my room while gone every time because I have trust in my family. However, after hearing all of this, I’m now partially paranoid.”

She’s worried that perhaps her sister’s ex went through her belongings in her room, so she’s not sure what she can do moving forward to keep her items safe.

She’s also curious if she is insane for being so anxious about this unique situation. What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read



















Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski