Her Sister Expected Her To Cancel A Trip So She Would Be Able To Babysit For Her At The Last Minute

iuricazac - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A week ago, this 23-year-old girl graduated from college, and to celebrate her achievement, she organized a road trip with a couple of her friends.

The trip isn’t anything elaborate; they’re planning on driving down the coast for four days, and they booked affordable Airbnbs to stay in.

They want to snap some cool photos and enjoy some amazing food, and the trip has been something she’s been daydreaming about with her friends since back in her sophomore year of college.

“Everyone chipped in, we saved for it, and it was meant to be one last trip before people start moving away or starting jobs,” she explained.

Two days before she was set to leave for the trip, her 32-year-old sister called her up in a panic. Her sister has three little children who are all less than seven, and apparently, her babysitter canceled on her without any notice.

Her sister and her sister’s husband were supposed to take an anniversary trip that weekend, and she expected her to cancel her trip to babysit.

She let her sister know that she was not available, as she had already put the money down for the trip, and it was special to her.

“She got super upset and said I was being selfish and immature, and that I don’t have anything important going on, and she never asks me for help (not really true, she does, a lot),” she continued.

“Then my mom chimed in too, saying I should be there for family and that my trip could wait. I told them I wasn’t trying to be mean, I just wanted to do this one thing for myself after working [backside] off for four years.”

Do you think she’s wrong for refusing to cancel her trip in order to babysit for her sister?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

