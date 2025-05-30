Her Sister-In-Law Feels She’s Too Pretty To Work, So She Lies To Her Exes To Get Money Out Of Them

This woman’s 19-year-old sister-in-law, Jill, is a piece of work. She’s gorgeous, tall, and full of charisma – and she isn’t afraid to use her talents as weapons.

Jill’s spoiled, and she thinks her parents are terrible and manipulative, when in reality, they’re the sweetest people you could possibly know.

Jill lies and says her parents kicked her out of the house as soon as she celebrated her 18th birthday, but that’s not true. Jill actually moved in with her first boyfriend, and that’s the reason she left home.

“She left BF #1 after he refused to buy her a high-end purse. Keep in mind he was also 18 at the time, and had been buying her everything she wanted up to that point,” she explained.

“Jill had a new boyfriend, BF #2, no less than a week later, one of BF #1’s ‘friends.’ The cycle began all over again, and after about 3 weeks of dating, BF #2 refused to pay for her next tattoo.”

“Then I get a call from her telling me about how abusive he is, and so my husband and I offer to allow her to move in with us. She refuses the offer but does ask if we will pay for her new apartment rent. We decline, but say she can always stay with us.”

This past October, Jill married a 19-year-old guy in the military, but she kept that a secret from everyone. Four months later, after Jill’s husband said no to opening up their marriage, Jill left him and got mad that he wouldn’t allow her to keep his car.

Jill’s pattern has continued, and she recently walked away from man number six. Her in-laws said Jill was welcome to move home, but that she had to find a job and stay single for three months, as she needs to make herself and her future a priority.

Then, Jill suffered a mental health crisis, which actually had nothing to do with her dating life, and her mother-in-law was given access to all of Jill’s emails and text messages.

“And this is where things take a turn. She discovered that over the last two years, Jill has not only been in contact with boyfriends 1-6 and her ex-husband on a regular basis, but has also been consistently mooching off of them and lying to them in order to get money from them,” she added.

“She’s told them all everything from wanting to get back together to being homeless to needing to escape whatever relationship she’s in.”

“She’s managed to wrack up hundreds and possibly several thousand dollars from these men by making false promises, and the worst part is what she’s told them about her family, including me and my husband. The family that’s never done anything but support her and love her and offer her a safe place.”

They all staged an intervention with Jill and told her how alarmed they were by how she was acting. Her mother-in-law really laid down the law and said if Jill wanted them to allow her to live there rent-free, pay her phone bill, and permit her to use their car, she had to return the cash she stole from her exes.

Well, Jill absolutely flipped out. Jill began ranting that her exes were so bad that they literally owe her for the emotional turmoil she’s had to experience.

She was so fed up with Jill that she walked out of the room before she said something she wouldn’t be able to take back.

Eventually, Jill walked out of the house in a huff, hopped into the car she does not own, and drove away, ending the conversation.

“My husband told me that basically, Jill broke down crying and tried to convince her parents and him that what she was doing was her ‘livelihood,’ her ‘career,'” she continued.

“That she is too pretty to work in a fast food or in a retail setting, so she sees swindling her exes out of money as a perfectly legitimate way of ‘earning a living.'”

“While she’s not obligated, I guess, to give that money back, it’s completely scummy and immoral. Her parents are horrified.”

Her in-laws gave Jill an ultimatum: pay back her exes and get professional help for all of her issues, or she’s getting financially cut off from them.

This all went down a couple of days ago, and Jill has been blasting posts out on social media about how awful her parents are.

She even claimed that they stole her money, which really means they’re forcing her to return the cash she stole from her boyfriends.

“I’ve wanted to respond to these posts to set her straight, but refrained from doing so at my husband’s request,” she pointed out.

“Last I heard from her mom, Jill’s given what money she can back to the exes and cut off contact with them. But I guess we’ll just see how long that lasts, as, apparently, she’s already found a new boyfriend and plans on moving in with him.”

