Her Sister’s Angry With Her For Living The Life She Could Have Had If She Didn’t Drop Out Of College And Get Pregnant

nikkimeel - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 19-year-old girl’s 28-year-old sister really did have it all, back when she was younger. Her sister went to college to get a degree in finance with a focus on real estate.

Her sister graduated from high school early, so she was only 17 by the time she started college. But then, her sister attended a college party one night and met her boyfriend, who was 36 back then.

Her sister’s focus shifted from her education to her new boyfriend, and she didn’t heed the warnings that this was not a healthy relationship.

“It was crazy because she was deep in love with him; our parents did not approve of this relationship because they thought it would ruin her future,” she explained.

“She ghosted everyone, no one knew that she dropped out until two weeks later. She wasn’t leaving her boyfriend, and no one could stop [her]; she only dropped out because he wanted her to, and I guess made her believe college wasn’t good enough.”

Her sister cut contact with their whole family, and if they tried to reach her, their calls would go straight to her voicemail.

Her sister now has five children with that boyfriend (who she has since married), and her youngest was born on Mother’s Day this year.

She hardly speaks to her sister, as she’s so wrapped up in her kids and playing housewife. Her sister lost a ton of her friends since she’s no longer fun to be around.

She’s currently in college and studying finance, but her sister has not been aware of this, as she doesn’t bother asking her about her own life.

So, you can see why she was shocked to receive a call from her sister recently. They launched into a pretty intense conversation, and her sister finally wanted to know how college was going.

When she let her sister know what she was studying, her sister demanded to know why she was copying her (as she had studied the same thing way back when).

“I told her I wasn’t copying her, but she threw multiple questions at me. She then asked if I thought I was better than her because I’m taking her spot,” she added.

“It was weird because she was going crazy, I was trying to calm down the situation, but she added to it. She was projecting on me, saying that I’m never going to be in her spot.”

“I told her it wasn’t my fault she became a mom and didn’t finish college. I made her cry. She called our mom, my mom told me what [a jerk] I was being, and of course I second-guessed myself so I might be wrong.”

