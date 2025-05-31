Her Sister’s Ex-Husband Can’t Afford To Pay For Childcare After Buying His Stepdaughter A Luxury Car

What you choose to spend your money on (or who you spend your money on) really proves your priorities in life.

This woman’s 39-year-old sister went through an ugly divorce from her 50-year-old ex-husband. Although their split was not amicable, her sister figured her ex would at the very least do right by their daughter.

“He was a successful business owner, but had the business in his father’s name, so he was paying taxes and collecting a salary as an employee,” she explained.

“His child support ended up based on that measly amount he claimed as income. For a while, he helped pay for dance class, part of child care, and would absolutely spoil his daughter for birthdays.”

But after her sister’s ex got married to another woman, the extra financial help slowly stopped coming. Initially, her sister’s ex quit paying for the dance classes.

From there, he stopped paying for his portion of the child care. The worst, though, came when her sister’s ex failed to do anything for their daughter’s birthday.

Her sister’s ex didn’t even bother buying the little girl a card. Her sister took it all in stride like the class act she is, and she maintained that since the economy isn’t great and he has a second family to provide for now, it’s understandably rough times.

Her sister and her sister’s ex no longer follow one another on social media, so while her sister is aware her ex got remarried, she doesn’t know any other details surrounding his personal life.

She never unfriended her sister’s ex on social media, so she could clearly see him tagged in a post a couple of days ago, with his new wife announcing that he purchased her daughter the sweetest graduation gift.

“Sure enough, it was his stepdaughter standing in front of a brand new luxury car. I truly don’t know what to do with this information,” she continued.

“A part of me wants my sister to know that her ex is scum and he is not struggling. However, the other part of me knows how hurt she will be, and in all honesty, I don’t think there is anything she can do about it.”

“He is technically paying the child support he was ordered to, but all the extra (which in reality should have been child support) is really up to him to do.”

Do you think she should say something to her sister or keep it to herself?

