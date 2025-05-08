Her Sister’s Marrying Her Ex, So She’s Skipping The Wedding

Breakups are hard enough without the added bonus of your ex becoming part of the family—literally. Imagine finally moving past a painful split, only to watch your younger sister fall in love and get engaged to that very ex. Now, picture getting an invitation to their wedding. Awkward? Definitely. Triggering? Absolutely.

One 27-year-old woman is currently facing this exact dilemma: her 24-year-old sister is about to marry her 30-year-old ex, whom she split up with three years ago.

When she and her ex broke up, it was difficult for her. They kept in contact for a bit before finally moving on. Well, except her ex’s version of moving on was getting with her sister.

Only six months after splitting up with her ex, he began dating her sister. Of course, she was hurt about it when she found out, but she did her best to support her sister’s decision.

“After all, it’s her life, and if they’re happy, who am I to stand in the way? But, deep down, it was hard to let go of the fact that she was dating my ex,” she explained.

“Now, they’re getting married in a few months, and I’ve been invited. But here’s the thing— I really don’t want to go. It feels awkward, and honestly, it’s triggering for me. I still have some unresolved feelings, and it feels like I’m being expected to just ‘get over it.'”

“I told my sister I wasn’t comfortable attending, and she’s upset. She says I am being petty and holding a grudge over something that happened years ago.”

Her mom and dad are pushing her to change her mind and show up. They’re accusing her of acting like a drama queen, and they want her to put her feelings aside to be there for her sister on her big day.

To her, it’s not that easy. She doesn’t want to be at the wedding and have the past thrown in her face. She’s also worried about making a scene while there, so it’s safer for her to skip out and stay home.



Do you think her feelings are valid, or is she simply holding onto the past a little too tightly?

