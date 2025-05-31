Her Sister’s Third Wedding Is Renaissance Fair-Themed, So She Told Her She’s Too Humiliated To Participate

Serhii - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

I think we all know somebody who jumps too quickly into relationships, only to have them crash and burn. This 27-year-old woman’s 29-year-old sister is one of those people, and her third wedding will be this September.

She played the Maid of Honor for the last two weddings in a row, and her sister naturally expects her to fulfill that part in wedding number three (also, she is her sister’s only sibling, so it’s not like she has other choices).

The first wedding her sister had was castle-themed, complete with crazy velvet corsets. Her second wedding was Vegas-themed, and yes, there was an Elvis impersonator present. The third wedding is renaissance fair-themed.

“She’s calling it ‘enchanted souls union’ and wants me in a moss green gown with fake elf ears. Like. Actually. Glued. On. Elf ears,” she explained.

“Her fiancé (38M) is fine. Weird but fine. They met at a LARP weekend. They both speak in old-timey fantasy voices sometimes, even at dinner. She literally ended her bridal shower invitations with ‘May your swords be sharp and your goblets full.’ I wish I were kidding.”

“I told her this feels more like a midlife crisis playdate than a wedding, and she LOST it. Cried, accused me of being ‘jealous’ and ‘bitter’ and ‘a stuck up sad little corporate drone,’ which is wild considering I’ve paid for her stuff so many times: dress fittings, decorations, even her second divorce lawyer when our parents refused.”

She let her sister know that while she loves her, she’s exhausted from supporting her through these dreamy weddings that are all over a year later, or less.

Her sister said she was a judgmental jerk before telling her she’s no longer welcome at the wedding. Two days later, her sister mailed her a paper scroll, re-inviting her.

Her mom says she should put her humiliation aside and participate in her sister’s third wedding, since she should want her sister to be happy.

She’s left wondering when it is appropriate for her to decline to be roped into playing along while her sister lives in her fantasy world.

“I love her, but I’m tired. It’s not just elf ears. It’s the fact that I KNOW I’ll be holding her while she sobs again by next summer,” she continued.

“[Am I the jerk]? Or like…low-key finally standing up for myself? I honestly can’t tell anymore.”

