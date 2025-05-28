Her Toddler Saw The Same Ghostly Man That Her Husband Used To Encounter Growing Up

Celso Diniz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Back when this woman’s son was a toddler, he would see a ghostly man standing in the corner of his room. Her son would laugh and tell her that Mr. Coffee Man was there with them.

She brushed it off, assuming that her son had made up some kind of imaginary friend to entertain himself with.

Her son pointed out Mr. Coffee Man to her about five times. She also witnessed her son speaking to someone when nobody was in the room with him.

As soon as she walked by, her son would quit talking and just giggle. This behavior went on for several years, and then her son seemed to forget about Mr. Coffee Man as he got wrapped up in school and sports.

“Recently, while having a family dinner, we were talking about imaginary friends, and I told them how my son had one named Mr. Coffee Man,” she explained.

“My MIL just about choked on her roast when I said that, she said my husband would point at the corner of the room when he was about 2 years old, and would clap and giggle and yell ‘Coffee Man!'”

“Mind you, we didn’t live in the same house. My husband and I live in a house about 2 hrs away from where he grew up.”

Her husband never brought up Mr. Coffee Man, and he says he sort of remembers it. As for her son, he’s now seven, and his memory of Mr. Coffee Man is fuzzy too, however, he feels the man must be a friend or a relative.

She asked her husband and her son about Mr. Coffee Man’s features, and they both said they don’t remember much, just that he was tall, hilarious, and smiled.

Celso Diniz – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Nobody in their family can piece together who exactly Mr. Coffee Man was in life and why he’s attached to their family.

“Does anyone have an experience like this? Or know what this is?” she wondered.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski