His Dad Is Pressuring Him To Watch His Spoiled Brat Stepdaughter While He’s Away On His Honeymoon

rene gamper - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This 21-year-old man’s dad is engaged to his fiancée, Clara, who has a 13-year-old daughter named Elizabeth. He does not live with his dad and his new family, as he and his girlfriend have their own place.

He and his girlfriend have an extra bedroom at their house, and they always allow loved ones to come stay with them.

Since he and his girlfriend are so accommodating, his dad is expecting them to babysit Elizabeth while his dad goes on his honeymoon.

Not a single member of their family wants to watch Elizabeth because she’s a spoiled brat, so his dad wants to make her his problem for an entire week.



“She thinks she’s entitled to do what she wants when she wants. My grandparents babysat her several times before they said no more,” he explained.

“The last straw was her taking $20 from my grandparents’ room to buy herself snacks, and she left the house and went to the store without asking. She’d snooped in other rooms of the house before.”

Elizabeth has broken things in his grandma and grandpa’s home, she’s screamed at other family members (including kids), made rude gestures, and stolen food off plates.

Sounds like someone you would totally want to babysit for a week, right?

He has seen the bad side of Elizabeth up close and personal, too, as when he was at his dad’s house, Elizabeth attempted to take his phone and then tried to fight him when he declined to give it to her.

rene gamper – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She even got in his face on one occasion because he refused to bring his gaming console over for her to play with.

He no longer goes to visit his dad’s house since he wants to stay far away from Elizabeth and her monstrous behavior.



“My dad knows about all of this. He’s choosing to sign up to be Elizabeth’s stepdad. But he’s saying that I should sign up to be her brother and help her, and I told him no way,” he added.

“We fought about it because he sees me allowing her to stay as showing good faith in the new family, and he told me Elizabeth will be around for the rest of my life, so I should try to get along.”

“He told me she needs to go somewhere, and she’s not going on honeymoon with him and Clara. I told him to pay someone to watch her because whoever gets stuck with her deserves it. He told me she’s not that bad, and it’s only a week, and it’s not like I can’t have people over.”

He’s not changing his mind, and his dad is getting increasingly angry with him. His dad is also upset that he will have to spend money to most likely get someone to watch Elizabeth, since that’s not a job anyone will sign up for for free.

His dad attempted to guilt him into agreeing to take Elizabeth, but that failed to work. His dad and Clara think he’s a jerk for not wanting to help them out.

He gets Elizabeth is a teenager, and sometimes they have rotten attitudes, so that’s why he’s curious if perhaps he is mean for not wanting to take her in while his dad goes on his honeymoon.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski